Momentum announces organizational transitions as global demand for clean technology accelerates

Matthew Hart will become Momentum's CEO. Current CEO Shawn Garvey will become Chairman of the Board and CEO at Momentum X – Momentum's new venture arm.

I’m excited to accelerate and amplify our ability ... with deploying cleaner and more efficient energy, transportation, and manufacturing technologies.” — Matthew Hart

SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, February 1, 2023 -- Build Momentum Inc. – known widely as "Momentum" – today announced the following leadership changes:

Shawn Garvey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), will transition to Chair of the Board of Momentum and assume leadership for the company’s new cleantech venture studio, Momentum X [www.momentumx.ventures]. Garvey, who has served as the company’s CEO since its founding in 2005, built a powerful strategic team that has assisted 1500 clients and partners in deploying more than $10 billion in public and private capital in clean technology innovations.

Matthew Hart, President of Momentum, will be stepping into the CEO role. As CEO, Hart will accelerate the company’s ability to serve a powerful roster of clients working on designing, developing, and deploying transformative innovations around the globe. As President of the organization since 2018, Hart guided the company to its current status as one of North America’s most sought-after clean technology and commercialization partners.

Momentum is a highly-regarded global consultancy that designs and develops innovative campaigns for forward-thinking organizations working to deploy transformative energy, transportation, and manufacturing technologies. The company’s unique Design|Develop|Deploy platform generates results: together with 1500+ clients and institutional partners, Momentum has helped deploy $10B+ in globally significant innovations—while leveraging $2B in public non-dilutive capital—in partnership with dozens of Fortune 500 companies and an unparalleled ecosystem of national laboratories and universities, public- and investor-owned utilities, and air-, land- and sea-ports throughout North America.

“Hart is a unique and powerful leader who blends an exceptional strategic sensibility with a profound appreciation for building a team and organizational culture that is highly motivated to spot opportunities and solve problems for our clients on a global scale,” opined outgoing CEO Garvey of his successor. “He’s the right person to expand the company’s footprint globally.”

“We are in the midst of a revolution transforming the way people live, move, and consume,” said Hart. “I’m excited to accelerate and amplify our ability to assist clients navigating the opportunities and challenges associated with deploying cleaner and more efficient energy, transportation, and manufacturing technologies.”

Garvey will transition to the role of CEO of Momentum X, the venture studio arm of Momentum, where he will lead a world-class team dedicated to building and scaling new companies that accelerate the global adoption of clean technology. “I’m returning to my passion: building companies that deploy public and private capital more speedily and efficiently to businesses and consumers seeking to transition to zero-emission and carbon-friendly solutions.”

“I am excited to see how our team has grown over the last five years as we’ve expanded expanded to over 50 strategists and professionals, allowing us to tackle a wider range of clean energy challenges,” said Hart. “It has been an honor to work side-by-side with Shawn and Mark to build a company with the ability to create Momentum X. Shawn’s leadership at Momentum X and the venture studio’s connection with Momentum will be instrumental in identifying and supporting the next generation of cleantech companies.”

About Momentum

Momentum received the National Growth Accelerator Award from the US Small Business Administration. It was acknowledged in 2021 by Sacramento Business Journal as one of the best places to work in Sacramento.

About Momentum X

Momentum X is a venture studio that builds new companies that accelerate the global adoption of clean technology. Its strategic focus is on scalable platforms at the intersection of clean and financial technology to deploy public and private capital more speedily and efficiently to businesses and consumers seeking to transition to zero-emission and carbon-friendly solutions. Leveraging Momentum’s success and experience, MomentumX enjoys several unfair advantages, including the ability to quickly act on opportunities to solve problems identified as Momentum assists its globally recognized clients in deploying new clean technology, leverage public non-dilutive capital to develop minimal viable products, and develop solutions for already engaged customers and strategic partners. Momentum X has spawned two successful ventures, including www.e-missioncontrol.com and www.opengrants.io, and leverages Momentum’s experience in designing 11 successful clean technology incubators and accelerators that have invested $300M+ in non-dilutive capital in 500+ startups and leveraged an additional $2B in private capital.

