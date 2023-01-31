The 2023 Washington, D.C. Auto Show Exceeds Expectations

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Washington, D.C. Auto Show closed its doors to a successful 10-day event on Sunday, January 29. With an increased attendance of 107% year-over-year (YOY), it was evident that auto shows have begun trending back up following the pandemic. This great turnout is an excellent bellwether for the start of the 2023 Auto Show season across the country. Manufacturers present at the show expanded their footprints at the Washington Convention Center and added to their show offerings as they relied on local dealers to help bring in their latest models for display. Exotic manufacturers lined up their show-stopping models in impressive fashion and even chose the Public Policy Day as their platform to host a U.S. reveal and showcase events for their latest models.

“Ecstatic,” said John O’Donnell, President and CEO of the Washington, D.C. Auto Show. “That is how we feel. Ecstatic to see lines of guests wrapped around the outside of the Convention Center just waiting to come in. Ecstatic to hear the great return of investment our exhibitors experienced. Ecstatic to see what is to come within the industry and the show.” “This year our hats go off to the exhibitors,” said John. “They filled their displays with their latest models, including prototypes of the newest additions to come; all while still recovering from a limited inventory”

The show’s management team, as well as exhibitors were thrilled with the increased attendance. With such high numbers, it resulted in exhibitors exceeding their lead generation goals, including some tripling their desired target. New show features including the Outdoor Pavilion which housed family-fun experiences such as CitySwing’s Golf Truck proved to be a fun break from mobility browsing for all ages. ElectriCity Bikes also provided an exciting two-wheel riding experience of their nearly 60 different trim models on display. Not to be outshined, the indoor and outdoor Ride N’ Drives from Hyundai, Toyota, and Pepco EVsmart generated nearly 10,000 total rides throughout the event. Art-of-Motion presented by Automotive Rhythms shined with their display of custom rides, real-time art showcases, and exotic favorites from partnering local garages. The newest mobility exhibitor, VonMercier Hovercraft even signed a strategic partnership agreement with a leading provider of advanced personal transportation solutions, Aeroauto Aeromalls, during the show.

“The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is always an amazing opportunity to experience multiple brands in person under one roof with zero sales pressure,” said Laura Voss, Toyota Display Supervisor. “Particularly during this time when the automotive industry is facing new challenges, the auto show provides a unique opportunity to get hands on with products and to also potentially experience vehicles on the road through opportunities like Toyota's Drive Center. It truly is a fun event for all ages! We are very proud of all we have going on in and out of the show!"

Reports from exhibitors showed attendees' main focus to be on electric and hybrid vehicles. Tying perfectly into the year’s Public Policy Day theme on the electric vehicle market. Also welcoming the highest numbers in recent years, Public Policy Day hosted over 500 members of the media, government officials, and auto industry representatives as they attended the day’s sessions and then thousands more at the annual Sneak Peek Preview that same evening. Key leaders such as Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, White House Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi, NHTSA Administrator Ann Carlson, Senator Tom Carper, Senator Lisa Murkowski, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, and over 150 Hill and Federal Agency staffers were welcomed on the show floor to discuss the trends and future plans for the industry. Of the key discussions held throughout the week, there was a heavy focus on the President’s economic plan. As a matter of fact, the show directly influenced the classification of vehicles for EV tax credits available through the Inflation Reduction Act.

Plans for 2024 are already underway. So, mark your calendar for January 19 - 28, 2024 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Visit the event website for highlights from this year: www.washingtonautoshow.com.

About The Washington, D.C. Auto Show

Held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, this is the largest annual indoor public event in the District of Columbia. For more than 80 years, the management team has modified their programming to accommodate the latest advances and trends in car technology. With the rise in connectivity and autonomous capabilities, the 2024 exhibition will adapt once again to highlight mobility advancements and future trends in all forms of transportation. Browse the extensive displays of battery-powered vehicles, sustainable buses, and new forms of all-electric mobility, along with indoor and outdoor ride and drives, and the fan favorites like the exotic and luxury car displays. Consumers will be treated to the future of mobility and much more for 10 consecutive days in 2024, from January 19 through January 28, 2024.

