Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,102 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,360 in the last 365 days.

Emerge Launches Rate Pulse, Empowers Shippers to Create Quotes That Get Result

Using this powerful new technology, shippers leverage lane-specific information to save time, reduce costs, and expedite spot market transactions.

/EIN News/ -- Scottsdale, Arizona, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerge, the leading Freight Procurement Platform announced the launch of Rate Pulse, a new solution that streamlines the freight sourcing process for spot market transactions. The tool enhances the Emerge Spot TMS solution by providing market insights about specific lanes to shippers before quotes are created. 

“As the market has always shown, especially over the past two years, trucking capacity and rates change frequently, “said Emerge Founder and CEO Andrew Leto. “By having current data before they create a quote, our customers can quickly make informed decisions that align with industry conditions.”

Rate Pulse combines current market data and a customer's history with a specific lane to automatically generate an estimated market rate for a lane in moments. Shippers can use the estimated market rate as a guide, eliminating the time-consuming manual process of soliciting feedback from carriers or other sources about a specific lane. 

Shippers can also leverage Rate Pulse data to verify their quotes reflect current industry averages, ensuring they are not paying higher than market rates for a specific lane. This new technology helps shippers make data-enabled decisions, finding the best carrier for each shipment quickly and efficiently.

About Emerge

Emerge is revolutionizing the freight industry through its award-winning Freight Procurement Platform. Built by freight professionals for freight professionals, Emerge offers solutions that enhance the procurement process and provide current benchmarking data, enabling shippers and carriers to make more empowered strategic decisions. The market response has been tremendous, and Emerge has been recognized nationally and locally for its rapid growth. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Emerge was founded by industry visionary Andrew Leto in 2017.

Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/EmergeMarket/ 

https://www.linkedin.com/company/emerge-market 

https://twitter.com/Emerge_Market 


Debra Phillips
Emerge 
904-955-1008
dphillips@emergemarket.com

You just read:

Emerge Launches Rate Pulse, Empowers Shippers to Create Quotes That Get Result

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.