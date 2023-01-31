Spectra Logic Partners with Wasabi Technologies to Deliver Unparalleled Data Optimization Across Cloud and Hybrid Environments

Spectra’s Vail multi-cloud data management software enables customers to take full advantage of Wasabi’s low-cost, fast and reliable cloud storage on demand

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colorado, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Logic , a leader in data management and data storage solutions, today announced a partnership with Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud company, that integrates Wasabi cloud storage with the Spectra Vail® unified data management solution. With the integration, Spectra Vail customers can now take advantage of Wasabi’s low-cost storage service, with no fees for egress or API requests, to further optimize data storage costs and accessibility across cloud and on-premises infrastructure. By ensuring that data resides in the location where it brings the most value and at optimal cost, Vail enables organizations to extend their data centers, unifying on-premises storage with Wasabi hot cloud storage for a modern, scalable hybrid cloud architecture.

This announcement builds upon Spectra’s previous integration of Wasabi with Spectra StorCycle® software for digital preservation. StorCycle is designed to archive and manage terabytes to petabytes of unstructured data without sacrificing data availability. Delivering policy-driven automation, StorCycle provides the flexibility to choose the most optimal tier of storage for data based on its frequency of access. The Spectra Vail and Wasabi integration takes this capability one step further by providing organizations managing data in a distributed workflow with universal access to data in a single namespace and automated data placement across multiple clouds and sites.

“As enterprise data continues to grow, IT professionals are turning to cloud storage for the instant scalability and flexibility that the cloud offers. However, this raises the challenge of managing data between on-premises and cloud storage in an efficient, intuitive and cost-effective manner,” said Whit Jackson, vice president, Technology Alliances and Media & Entertainment, Wasabi Technologies. “With Spectra Vail software, organizations can easily manage data from a single view across virtually any environment and move data in and out of Wasabi hot cloud storage without incurring ingress or egress fees, thereby enabling true storage cost optimization.”

“With most industries experiencing massive data growth, many IT customers are planning ahead to accommodate future data expansion,” said Betsy Doughty, vice president of corporate marketing, Spectra Logic. “Spectra Vail software in combination with Wasabi enables organizations to enhance their data centers by providing the ability to transfer data back and forth seamlessly to the most optimal storage tier, whether that be on-premises, in Wasabi’s cloud storage, or both.”

Benefits of Spectra Vail Software

Spectra Vail provides universal access to and the protection of data, no matter where that data is created or stored. As a distributed multi-cloud data management software, Vail combines cloud storage and on-premises infrastructures into a single global namespace, creating one pool of storage that can live anywhere, while remaining universally accessible and protected.

Vail allows organizations to leverage existing on-premises applications and native cloud services, using the same data without negatively impacting performance. The software accommodates unlimited capacity, object count, sites, users and applications. Vail is storage agnostic and ensures that data is accessible from any location and secured for long-term usage, preservation and disaster recovery.

Spectra and Spectra Logic are registered trademarks of Spectra Logic Corporation. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

About Spectra Logic

Spectra Logic develops a full range of data management and data storage solutions for a multi-cloud world. Dedicated solely to data storage innovation for more than 40 years, Spectra Logic helps organizations modernize their IT infrastructures and protect their data with a broad portfolio of solutions that enable them to manage, migrate, store and preserve business data long-term, along with features to make them ransomware resilient, whether on-premises, in a single cloud, across multiple clouds, or in all locations at once. To learn more, visit www.spectralogic.com.

About Wasabi Technologies

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. By focusing on just one thing – cloud storage – it enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of the technology’s fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi is a privately held company based in Boston.

