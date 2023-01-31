Submit Release
Idaho’s Best Place to Work is hiring.

CBH Homes, voted #1 Best Places to Work in 2022, hosts the CBH Job Fair to fill 25 positions.

/EIN News/ -- Meridian, ID, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBH Homes has been hitting record sales, is growing and looking to fill positions quickly at the CBH Job Fair on Tuesday, February 7th from 4-6pm at their Main Office located at 1977 E Overland Road in Meridian. The fair will be an opportunity for job seekers to learn more about the available positions and get an in person interview with the CBH Team.

“CBH Homes is on pace for a record breaking year and in need of amazing people to get us there,” said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes. 

CBH Homes is currently looking to hire over 25 people for positions from Sales, Construction Managers, Admin and more. As a homebuilder known for their award winning culture, CBH has been featured in books, podcasts, as well as named a number 1 Best Places to Work in Idaho in 2022 and voted 2022 Best Home Builder in the Idaho Statesman’s Best of Treasure Valley. 

Attendees are encouraged to start the process and reserve their time at cbhjobfair.com in advance to ensure they have an opportunity to meet with the hiring team. Interviews will be conducted on-site, so applicants are encouraged to bring a copy of their resume and be prepared.

For more information about CBH Homes and the job fair, please visit cbhjobfair.com. 

Apply Here: cbhjobfair.com

Positions Hiring for: 

(4) New Home Rockstar Sales Specialists | (1) Director of Construction Services | (1) Construction Estimator | (1) Production Manager | (1) Construction Services Assistant | (4) Construction Manager- New Home Superintendents | (4) Construction Detail Assistants | (1) Accounts Payable Assistant | (2) Apartment Maintenance | (2) Leasing Professionals | 

(3) HVAC Installers | (1) HVAC Apprentice Installer | (2) Journeyman Electricians | See the entire list here.

About CBH Homes:
CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 30 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes is Idaho’s #1 Builder, an Idaho Best Place to Work, now ranked #36 in the nation and proudly working with over 23,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

Attachment 


CeCe Cheney
CBH Homes
208.288.5560
cecec@cbhhomes.com

