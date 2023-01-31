Capteris Closes Multi-Million Dollar Equipment Finance Agreement

/EIN News/ -- DES PLAINES, Ill., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capteris Capital, an equipment finance company supported by the capabilities of Wheels Donlen LeasePlan and MidCap Financial, announces the closing of $14.1 million in equipment assets facilitating the merger of two middle market companies in the natural gas industry.



Capteris provides dynamic and flexible financing solutions to the mid-market, large corporate, and financial sponsor segments. As an equipment finance company with the ability and appetite to serve a broad spectrum of industries, collateral types, and credit profiles, Capteris was ideally positioned to offer a unique funding solution to facilitate the merger. The financing enables these two companies to successfully join forces, expanding their geographic footprint and scale.

Capteris President, Eric Dusch, adds, “Thanks to our deep finance expertise and a wealth of industry knowledge, we tailored a solution to meet our customers’ unique and competitive goals.” With best-in-class customer focus and ethos, Capteris is committed to providing top-notch client experience and certainty of execution.

For additional information, please visit www.capteriscapital.com.

About Capteris

Capteris is an independent provider of large ticket equipment finance solutions targeting the midmarket, large corporate, and sponsor finance segments. With strong financial backing, flexible custom solutions, and deep domain expertise, Capteris is an attractive alternative to traditional equipment finance providers. From leases and loans to refinancing and asset-backed debt solutions, Capteris offers competitive products and attractive structures to meet the needs of their individual clients.

About Wheels Donlen LeasePlan

With more than 180 years of combined industry expertise, Wheels Donlen LeasePlan is one of the largest fleet management companies in North America. The organization is a global leader with dedicated fleet professionals who are passionate about guiding clients in their decisions to make their fleets safer, greener, more productive and cost efficient. Poised to become the mobility leader of the future, Wheels Donlen LeasePlan has more than 800,000 vehicles under management, $7B in assets in the US, 100+ Fortune 500 clients and serves 59 countries worldwide in partnership with ALD Automotive.

