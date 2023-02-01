LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shane McCarthy Joins Friend MTS As Chief Executive Officer

Highly Experienced Video Security Professional Will Drive Growth Across All Markets For Live And On-demand Content Protection Specialists

Friend MTS, global provider of content protection and video security services, announces the appointment of Shane McCarthy as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in a new chapter for the company. A proven leader in the video entertainment technology sector, Shane previously worked as Chief Operating Officer at Irdeto, and President for International Business at Pace PLC. He was Founder and CEO of Caldero, a professional services consultancy within the video entertainment market, and currently sits as a Non-Executive Director at Consult Red, one of the UK's largest technology employee-owned trust boards.

Shane’s goal as the incoming CEO is to drive growth across all markets for Friend MTS, adding new customers to a list that already includes Sky, the Premier League, UEFA, Warner Bros Discovery, BBC Studios, Serie A, WWE, Bell Canada and Rogers Sports & Media.

“It is an exciting time to join Friend MTS as we plan and implement the next phase of growth for the company,” says Shane. “As the world leader in content security for live sports and events, we already protect some of the biggest brands in the Media and Entertainment industry. Our goal is to bring the class-leading tools and expertise trusted by our customers to every content creator, owner and distributor around the world.”

Shane has an impressive track record of growing complex international technology businesses across multiple products and services, including SaaS, cloud, managed services, cyber, hardware and professional services. His experience of building high-performing teams in the technology sector includes creating and managing a 500-strong cyber-security business unit to develop, deploy and maintain cybersecurity systems for the video entertainment market.

“We are excited to welcome Shane as our new CEO,” says Daniel Harris, Chair of the board at Friend MTS. “His invaluable wisdom, knowledge and experience will make him an excellent leader and CEO at Friend MTS and we look forward to the future with confidence.”

Andrew Skinner, Senior Director at NorthEdge adds, “We are thrilled to welcome Shane to the team. His expertise, combined with the award-winning technology and ambitious team at Friend MTS, mean we are confident in achieving our ambition of building a global leader in video security.”

About Friend MTS:

Friend MTS provides content owners, broadcasters and operators with advanced content security and anti-piracy services, including forensic watermarking, fingerprint-augmented content monitoring and legal enforcement. Friend MTS pioneers the development of content protection solutions that disrupt real-world piracy, safeguard revenues, and help rights holders and service providers to maximise investment in live and on-demand premium content. Founded in 2000, Friend MTS has offices in Europe and the US serving customers around the world. https://www.friendmts.com/

