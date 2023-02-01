Future treatment improved for those who travel with disabilities
TravelAbility
TravelAbility Partners with Nation’s # 1 Hospitality Management Program to Change the Way Travelers with a Disability will be Treated in the future.SAUSALITO, CA, USA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TravelAbility is delighted to announce a new partnership with the Rosen College of Hospitality Management, which is part of the University of Central Florida, to develop “TravelAbility: Filling the Accessibility Gap in Hospitality,” a self-paced learning module that will be part of the college’s experiential education program that is a requirement of graduation for all 3000 students.
“Perhaps more than any of the other projects we developed over the past four years,” said Jake Steinman, Founder and CEO of TravelAbility, “this collaboration has the potential to make the most impact as it will infuse a new generation of future hospitality supervisors and general managers with the awareness and empathy necessary to not only change the way people with disabilities are perceived, but also how they are treated.”
TravelAbility will be contributing its expertise as well as content from “The Accessibility Playbook,” a copyrighted compendium of business cases, tips, products, innovations, and 99 videos from prior conferences and events. The Rosen College of Hospitality Management was rated #1 academic level tourism program in the U.S. and #2 in the world.
“All 3,000 plus students at the Rosen College of Hospitality Management are introduced to the wider societal challenges that impact our industry through their courses, our incredible Internship program, and the opportunities to engage through their P.R.E.P. activities,” commented Alan Fyall, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs, Rosen College of Hospitality. “Our partnership with TravelAbility represents an important milestone as the travel industry awakens to the significance of travelers with a disability and the steps required to both welcome and accommodate them in a seamless manner.”
Since every disability has a spectrum, and the Americans with Disability Act (ADA) was written for the median, which means that, even if they are fully compliant, hotels, attractions and restaurants still work for only 50% of the people. The Accessibility Gap can be addressed by showcasing information online, providing training about accessibility needs and implementing existing adaptive innovations and technology. “Travel is the toy department of life,” said Steinman, “Everyone should be able to enjoy it.”
The course began with the spring 2023 semester and allows the next generation of travel industry executives, meeting planners and event managers to learn how to be welcoming to all guests.
About Travelability
TravelAbility is an organization that works within the travel industry to improve the experience that people with disabilities have while they are traveling. As part of this initiative, they also act as a one-stop source that connects travel organizations with the expertise, innovations and resources they need so disabled travelers have the information they need to ensure smoother sailing while planning travel.
When starting out, they noticed that even though there were certain legislations which the travel industry were supposed to adhere to in terms of assisting people with disabilities, that they were not thought out well and in many cases not being enforced at all.
In response, TravelAbility formed alliances with others who, like them, wanted to improve the experience of travelers with disabilities. To this day, they continue to aim towards inspiring and educating the travel industry to provide experiences and services which are accessible to all individuals with disabilities.
About Rosen College of Hospitality Management
UFC Rosen College of Hospitality Management offers their students the opportunity to learn and work in the center of hospitality. The students at the college are given the opportunity to study within an internationally-recognized faculty that consists of cutting-edge research, innovative academic programs, and strong industry and community partnerships.
The college aims to provide an environment which consists of diverse backgrounds and faculties that enrich the University, faculty, and communities within the industry. They are constantly forming partnerships with other industry leaders, and this gives students access to guest speakers, internships, memberships, scholarships, and networking opportunities. Through this the college hopes to further help stimulate careers for their students within the hospitality and tourism industries, as well as assist others within the industry.
Contact information:
Jake Steinman
TravelAbility
+1 415-339-0578
jake@travelability.net