January 31, 2023 update: Since the start of the COVID-19 public health emergency [declared under the Public Health Service Act], the FDA has been committed to providing timely recommendations and regulatory information to support response efforts.



The COVID-19 public health emergency declared under section 319 of the Public Health Service Act has allowed the FDA to provide important tools and flexibilities to manufacturers, health care facilities, providers, patients, and other stakeholders.



The FDA intends to issue a Federal Register notice regarding how HHS’ determination to end the COVID-19 public health emergency declared under the Public Health Service Act will impact the Agency’s COVID-19-related guidances and which of those guidances it is temporarily extending or letting expire.



Importantly, the ending of the public health emergency declared by HHS under the Public Health Service Act will not impact FDA’s ability to authorize devices (including tests), treatments or vaccines for emergency use. Existing emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for products will remain in effect and the agency may continue to issue new EUAs going forward when criteria for issuance are met.



The FDA remains committed to providing notice and information to all impacted stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition.

Questions and answers

Q1: Can Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) continue after the public health emergency is over? If so, can FDA continue to issue EUAs after the public health emergency is over?

A: There are several types of declarations and determinations related to emergencies, including public health emergencies, which serve different purposes.

People asking this question are usually referencing the declaration by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary that a public health emergency exists under section 319 of the Public Health Service (PHS) Act.

Under section 319 of the PHS Act, the HHS Secretary can issue a determination (also referred to as a “declaration”) that a “public health emergency” (PHE) exists.

The declaration generally lasts for 90 days, but may be extended by the Secretary. After each extension, the declaration lasts for 90 days or until the Secretary declares the emergency no longer exists, whichever occurs first.

A section 319 PHE declaration does not enable FDA to issue EUAs.

A section 319 PHE declaration allows HHS to take appropriate actions in response to the emergency consistent with other authorities, including: making grants; entering into contracts; and conducting and supporting investigations into the cause, treatment, or prevention of the disease or disorder. For a more comprehensive list of what this type of declaration can enable, see from HHS: Public Health Emergency Declaration.

HHS issued a section 319 PHE declaration in January 2020, and has extended it every 3 months since.

Separate declarations–sometimes referred to as “EUA declarations”—under section 564 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act (also issued by the HHS Secretary) enable the issuance of EUAs.

Before FDA can issue an EUA, the HHS Secretary must declare that circumstances exist justifying the authorization. An EUA declaration is based on specific types of determinations, also under section 564, of emergencies/threats or potential emergencies/threats by the Secretaries of HHS, Homeland Security, or Defense.

Unlike the section 319 PHE declaration that expires if not extended, an EUA declaration under section 564 generally continues until the HHS Secretary terminates it.

An EUA declaration is distinct from, and not dependent on, an HHS PHE declaration under section 319 of the PHS Act, and, therefore, an EUA may remain in effect beyond the duration of the section 319 PHE declaration if all other statutory conditions are met.

EUAs may remain authorized and new EUAs may continue being issued so long as the applicable EUA declaration and determination remains in effect. Whether FDA can continue to issue EUAs depends in part on whether any applicable EUA declarations, which are based on emergency/threat determinations under section 564 of the FD&C Act remain in effect.

On February 4, 2020, HHS issued a determination under section 564 that there is public health emergency that has a significant potential to affect national security or the health and security of U.S. citizens living abroad and that involves a novel (new) coronavirus (nCoV) in 2019 (COVID-19). Based on that determination, HHS issued 4 EUA declarations, for: In vitro diagnostics; Personal respiratory protective devices; Medical devices; and Drugs and biological products.



If the Secretary terminates an EUA declaration, then any EUAs issued based on that declaration will cease to be in effect, and FDA may no longer issue EUAs for products covered by that declaration.

Q2: Once the public health emergency is over, what becomes of medical products (such as drugs, tests, vaccines) that have an EUA?

A: As noted above, An EUA declaration is distinct from, and not dependent on, an HHS PHE declaration under section 319 of the PHS Act, and, therefore, an EUA may remain in effect beyond the duration of the section 319 PHE declaration if all other statutory conditions are met.

If an EUA declaration is terminated, notice of termination will be published in the Federal Register. Before an EUA declaration is terminated, the Secretary will issue a Federal Register notice providing advanced notice to the public that the EUA declaration is being terminated. This starts the transition, which must be of a reasonable period to allow for proper dispositioning.

Transition period prior to termination and disposition of medical products:

For EUAs covering unapproved products, the transition will allow a sufficient period for proper dispositioning of the product.

For EUAs covering unapproved uses of approved products, the transition will allow a sufficient period for proper dispositioning of any labeling or other materials associated with the authorization. Note: Under section 564(f)(2) of the FD&C Act, authorization of an unapproved product continues to be effective, even after termination of the EUA declaration or revocation of the EUA, to provide for continued use with respect to a patient to whom it was administered while the declaration remained effective (to the extent found necessary by the patient’s physician).



FDA recognizes that it will take time for manufacturers, health care facilities, providers, patients, and other stakeholders to transition away from EUA products and the policies that support them. As we have recognized during the entire COVID-19 response, continued flexibility will be appropriate—while maintaining necessary oversight within our regulatory authorities under applicable laws—to support stakeholders during such transitions, while maintaining our high standards to protect consumers.

For medical devices, FDA issued a draft guidance, Transition Plan for Medical Devices Issued Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) During the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Public Health Emergency.

Q3: How are EUAs terminated or revoked?

A: In general, an EUA will remain in effect for the duration of the EUA declaration under which it was issued. There are two mechanisms, termination or revocation, that result in an EUA no longer being in effect:

If an EUA declaration (under section 564 of the FD&C Act) is terminated, then all EUAs issued pursuant to that EUA declaration cease to be in effect on the date of the termination of HHS’s EUA declaration under section 564 of the FD&C Act (except in certain instances where there can be continued use of the EUA product in accordance with section 564(f)(2), as noted above). An individual EUA may be revoked by FDA (prior to termination of the EUA declaration supporting it) if: The circumstances justifying issuance no longer exist,

The criteria for its issuance are no longer met, or

Other circumstances make revocation appropriate to protect the public health or safety.

Examples of circumstances that may make revocation appropriate to protect the public health or safety are described in the FDA Guidance Document: Emergency Use Authorization of Medical Products and Related Authorities.

FDA lists terminated and revoked EUAs on our website at:

