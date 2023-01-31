Bold BI Now Available in SurveyMonkey App Directory

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion, Inc., the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced that Bold BI is now available in the SurveyMonkey App Directory, allowing users to connect data to Bold BI to extract key business insights from interactive analytic dashboards.



“Together with SurveyMonkey, Bold BI can help our mutual customers dig into their survey data and communicate the story within through intuitive dashboards and visualizations,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “No matter the survey topics—employee satisfaction, marketing research, or even favorite color—being able to mine responses with a powerful tool like Bold BI empowers anyone to uncover pertinent insights hidden beneath the surface. Furthermore, this integration means Bold BI users can analyze their SurveyMonkey data alongside data from more than 120 supported data sources to achieve a comprehensive overview of their data landscape.”

With Bold BI, users can set up SurveyMonkey dashboards and accompanying data analytics in shared workspaces, wherever managers, team members, and colleagues need to see the information at the same time. Additionally, users can embed a SurveyMonkey dashboard in their website or application, providing a real-time, accurate picture of their survey results.

To demonstrate the SurveyMonkey integration, Bold BI has prepared a sample dashboard that displays a variety of metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) from a representative series of surveys. KPIs featured in the sample SurveyMonkey dashboard include:

Number of respondents over time.

Survey response rates.

Average time taken to complete surveys.

Most completed surveys.

Survey summary details.



SurveyMonkey users can get started with Bold BI by signing up for a free, 15-day trial. Visit BoldBI.com to learn more about Bold BI’s features and the capabilities of its integration with SurveyMonkey.

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development and business intelligence, delivering an ecosystem of compatible developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software.

