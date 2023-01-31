FitPeo announces patient-centric platform to provide consultations and healthcare monitoring remotely
EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID pandemic has been an eye-opener for the world in many ways. During the pandemic, with restrictions on movement and lockdowns imposed all over, remote healthcare monitoring became a normal phenomenon. People looked for remote health care, quick healthcare monitoring, treatment, and consultations in times of need.
FitPeo aims to offer all these services using the latest technology, even when the pandemic is gone, and the world returns to normalcy.
It's a health platform that offers remote patient monitoring using advanced technology. FitPeo currently serves over 1,000 patients and provides various services, such as chronic care management, remote patient monitoring, and telehealth.
FitPeo's flexible remote monitoring system aims to reach out to patients at the point of need, such as scheduling and automating patient encounters, guiding and educating patients, connecting with healthcare providers, intervening in emergency situations, and monitoring patient progress.
The Process of Monitoring:
The process begins with connecting with the patient through Tablets or Mobile devices. The next step is to engage the patient through captivating programs and various monitoring approaches. The following steps are related to educating and guiding the patient with relevant information—finally, monitoring and alerting the patient with the help of biometrics and activities.
How FitPeo aims to help:
FitPeo hopes to bring a change in the healthcare system with increased patient retention. They want to help doctors so that the time it takes to start such a program is reduced and patients get the best healthcare possible.
With such remote patient monitoring in place, patients will not have to move to meet the doctor physically. This helps reduce medical emergencies as treatment will be available quickly. FitPeo also hopes to ensure that the patients have a smooth experience during the entire process. They endeavor to ensure that their system is user-friendly and easy to use for all patients.
That is not all—FitPeo is unique and different from other providers. It offers transitional care management and behavioral health integration—a service that is not easily available in the present times.
To find out more, please visit: https://www.fitpeo.com/
About FitPeo:
FitPeo is an online healthcare platform offering patients remote healthcare and monitoring services. It uses the latest and modern technology to assist patients.
Candice Sharma -Chief Marketing Officer
