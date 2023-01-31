beqom Named a Top Compensation Management Software for 2023

beqom, a provider of cloud-based total compensation and continuous performance management solutions, has announced it was named as a 2023 Top Compensation Management Software by SelectSoftware Reviews (SSR). SSR's mission is to help HR teams find and buy the right software so they can grow their organizations.

"The best talent still has to be fought for, and compensation is a huge part of an employer's arsenal in that fight," says SSR founder Phil Strazzulla. "However, it's not just about pay; businesses need to take a strategic approach to compensation management to align incentives with business objectives, and drive individual performance. This is why we are very excited to announce that we are featuring beqom as a recipient of our 2023 award as a top Compensation Management Vendor."

beqom provides control and transparency around compensation—typically a company's largest expense, its most powerful tool for attracting and retaining talent, and a key element in aligning performance to strategy. beqom unifies all of a company's compensation and performance management processes on a single platform, enabling organizations to align rewards to real-time performance data, feedback, skills, behaviors, and goals.

Designed to meet the sophisticated needs of even the largest global enterprises, beqom supports some of the world's leading organizations across industries, including PepsiCo, DHL, Mercedes Benz, and Banque Pictet. beqom's fully configurable solution integrates seamlessly into core HR suites, combining key processes to manage compensation and performance in a transparent, fair, and compliant environment.

Each month nearly 100,000 businesses use SSR to find and buy the right people management tools. According to Strazzulla, "We spend hundreds of hours researching the best HR and recruiting software so you don't have to. We rely heavily on practitioners and experts to help us recommend the right software to simplify your buying process."

SSR says compensation management is essential to the modern human resources department. "Compensation adds up to 70.3% of total employer costs. Benefits of compensation management software include saved time and money, transparency and equal pay, ensured compliance, and heightened employee retention and satisfaction."

"The heart of many PeopleOps strategies revolves around an appropriate and aligned compensation management strategy, managed by a best-in-class tool like beqom," says Strazzulla.

