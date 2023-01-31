Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Israeli Defense Minister Gallant

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant today in Jerusalem. In their first meeting since Defense Minister Gallant assumed his role, they discussed the enduring U.S. commitment to Israel’s security and the strength of the U.S.-Israel bilateral relationship. The Secretary underscored that the United States is committed to preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon and to deepening cooperation with Israel in the face of the fuller set of challenges Iran poses.

The Secretary offered renewed condemnation of the terrorist attacks that Israel has endured in recent days. He also expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in the West Bank, and emphasized the need for all parties to take steps to restore calm and de-escalate tensions.