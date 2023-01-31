Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market Projected to Reach CAGR of 24.0% Forecast by 2030, Future Scope and Top Key Player

Emergen Research Logo

Advent of modern cloud architecture is a significant factor driving global Infrastructure as Code (IaC) market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Infrastructure as Code (IaC) market size is expected to reach USD 4.45 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 24.0% in 2030, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for better optimization of business operations can be attributed to the steady market revenue growth of IaC. Infrastructure provisioning has always been a labor-intensive and expensive manual operation. Although physical hardware in data centers can still be a part of infrastructure management currently, virtualization, containers, and cloud computing have taken their place.

The number of infrastructure components has increased due to cloud computing, more apps are being launched into production every day, and infrastructure needs to be able to be quickly spun up, scaled, and taken down. The size of the current infrastructure is getting harder to manage without an IaC approach in place.

Making and using new infrastructure is a current trend in the market. One of the main benefits of IaC for managing infrastructure will be the ability to build and reuse parts of the defined infrastructure. Using the help of multiple modules, Terraform, for instance, can unite conceptually related parts into a single entity that can then be customized with newly formed input variables.

When using these modules to specify their infrastructure at a high level, companies may quickly differentiate between the development, staging, and production environments by simply assigning various values to the same modules. This stops code from being duplicated, makes it shorter, and makes it possible for them to use reusable IaC to automate complicated processes.

The report covers historical revenue and sales volume, and the data is further validated to provide a forecast market estimation of the market size and sales numbers for key regions along with types and end-user applications. Moreover, the report also includes macroeconomic factors and regulatory policies pertaining to the Infrastructure as Code (IaC) industry for evaluation and predictive analysis.

Some Key Highlights from the Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market Report

On 11 April 2022, Puppet, a provider of software for infrastructure automation, was purchased by Perforce for an unknown sum. One of the most well-known developers and DevOps tools are Helix, which is produced by Perforce. With this transaction, all four of those businesses have now been acquired within the last eight years, following Red Hat's 2015 acquisition of Ansible, VMware's 2020 acquisition of SaltStack, and Progress's USD 220 million acquisition of Chef.

The tools segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. The use of IaC tools has several advantages. Faster speed and consistency, an effective software development cycle, and lower management overhead are a few advantages of IaC technologies. In the realm of the data center, administrators were needed to supervise and manage the hardware and middleware layers for computing, storage, networking, and other functions. These numerous vocations are no longer required due to IaC. Those administrators can now focus on selecting the cutting-edge technologies they will use for their upcoming major projects.

The mutable segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. The use of changeable has several advantages. Mutable infrastructure is defined as infrastructure that can be updated or changed after being initially installed. Development teams have the option to make ad hoc server alterations to, for example, better meet development or application needs or solve a critical security risk due to changeable infrastructure. However, maintaining consistency between deployments or internal versions is hampered, and keeping track of infrastructure versions can become quite difficult.

The on-premises segment is expected to account for a large revenue share over the forecast period. Infrastructure as Code is a management and provisioning tool for infrastructure. It extends beyond cloud-based resources alone. In practice, IaC is used in a variety of contexts, including on-premises. Networking rules can be specified to set up firewalls, Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), and other networking resources. It is possible to configure databases and other storage resources. It can even be used to configure Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) tools when building a DevOps pipeline for software delivery.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment is expected to account for a large revenue share over the forecast period owing to an increasing need for it. Security measures for the cloud must develop as swiftly as new software. This has led to an increase in the prevalence of tools for managing cloud security posture. To achieve cloud resilience, the infrastructure needs to be able to fix itself. Cloud infrastructure needs to be protected from the beginning. User-friendly Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) tools let developers find configuration issues early, ensuring that security is integrated both during development and runtime. BFSI enterprises want Infrastructure as Code solutions that automatically generate the required code to avoid risks before delivering software. This makes it possible for security teams to close gaps without worrying about them in real-time.

Market in North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is attributed to increasing activities by key market players in countries in the region. For instance, Pulumi, a pioneer in infrastructure as code, recently introduced Pulumi Deployments, a tool that enables IT, teams and developers, to use infrastructure to their advantage. Users may quickly spin up or upgrade current cloud applications and infrastructure with a Git commit, a click of a button in the Pulumi UI, or a call to the new Pulumi Deployments REST API. Built on top of Pulumi's widely used multi-language, multi-cloud Architecture as Code (AaC) platform, Pulumi Deployments versatile building parts allow users to design any type of cloud infrastructure they can imagine.

The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Along with these details, the report also covers the segmentation of the market based on types, applications, end-user industry, and others. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections up to 2030, is offered in the report. The report includes profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Infrastructure as Code (IaC) market on the basis of component, infrastructure type, deployment type, vertical:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Tools

Services

Infrastructure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Mutable

Immutable

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

On-Premises

Cloud

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT & ITES

Government

Manufacturing

Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Other Verticals

The major companies studied in the report include:

Microsoft, Broadcom, Google, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle, IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, ServiceNow, HashiCorp Terraform, Progress Software Corporation.

Regional Segmentation:

Based on the geographical spread, the Infrastructure as Code (IaC) industry is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis of the Infrastructure as Code (IaC) market provides an insight into the regions expected to hold the largest share in the market. Additionally, the report provides valuable data about distribution, production, consumption patterns, export/import, and demand and supply ratio.

Major benefits of the Report:

The report discusses in detail the changing dynamics of the competitive landscape

The report provides detail-oriented futuristic prospects of factors driving the growth of the market and limitations affecting the market growth

The report gives a comprehensive analysis of the changing dynamics of the market owing to the current scenario

The report encompasses a detailed forecast for the years 2022-2030

The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline

