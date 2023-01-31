MAP Forum: Relations with EU Maintained Despite Recent EP Resolution against Morocco (Haddad)

MOROCCO, January 31 - President of the Morocco-EU Joint Parliamentary Committee, Lahcen Haddad, said that relations with the European Union will be maintained, despite the recent unilateral and irresponsible resolution of the European Parliament against Morocco.

addad, who was the guest of MAP Forum, held Tuesday at the headquarters of the agency, under the theme "Resolution of the European Parliament: Circumvention of all institutional mechanisms of dialogue and coordination and a politicization of matters that fall within the judicial domain," Haddad stressed that Morocco "has no problem with the EU and its institutions, but rather with the European Parliament, whose prerogatives consist solely of making decisions on laws, in partnership with ministerial councils, and approval of the budget".

"The dispute arises with some Euro-deputies who have always taken positions hostile to Morocco and who have misused the crisis of corruption in the European legislative institution to pass the resolution of the European Parliament," he explained, saying he was flabbergasted by the "strange" position of some French Liberals.

After reaffirming the maintenance of relations between Morocco and the European Union, this international consultant in social development welcomed the "positive" report recently published by the European Commission and in which it confirms that the inhabitants of the southern provinces of the Kingdom fully benefit from the Morocco-EU partnership.

Regarding relations with other EU institutions, the university professor noted that Morocco continues its action and coordination with the Summit Council of Heads of State and Government, which defines general policies and priorities, as well as with sectoral ministerial councils that adopt laws and coordinate policies, in addition to the European Commission, which represents the common interests of the EU and is empowered to advance legislation.

Haddad also noted that visits are planned soon by European officials in Morocco, led by the European Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy, Olivér Várhelyi.

He also said that an activity will be organized by the House of Representatives in partnership with experts from the European Commission, in addition to other activities scheduled by Moroccan political parties at this European institution.

MAP: 31 January 2023