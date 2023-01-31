Great American Cookies Opens First Location in New Mexico

/EIN News/ -- Original Cookie Cake Franchise Now Serving Up Treats in Albuquerque

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great American Cookies, the Original Cookie Cake franchise, announces its first location in the state of New Mexico. Located in the heart of Albuquerque, the new store boasts an array of delicious, fresh-baked treats such as Custom Cookie Cakes, classic chocolate chip and sugar cookies, and more.

“There has been a lot of buzz surrounding our debut in New Mexico,” said Jenn Johnston, President of FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “From locals excited to get a taste of their first Great American Cookies experience to fans who grew up with the brand elsewhere looking to relive the nostalgia, the anticipation of our arrival has been nothing short of amazing. We are so appreciative of the warm welcome and look forward to creating special memories with the community in the years to come.”

Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its chocolate chip cookie recipe dating back to 1977. For guests craving more, they can enjoy a deliciously rich brownie, or a Double Doozie™, delectable icing sandwiched between their favorite cookies.

The Albuquerque Great American Cookies is located at Paseo Village Plaza (8001 Wyoming Blvd NE, Suite B8, Albuquerque, NM 87113) and is open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast-casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Great American Cookies

Founded on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe in 1977, Great American Cookies believes that pure, simple delight is part of living a full life. Serving the Original Cookie Cake, fresh baked cookies in a variety of flavors, brownies, and Double Doozies™, we promise to treat you to bites of bliss that prove how sweet life can be. With more than 370 bakeries across the country and internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Saudi Arabia, and treats available to ship right to your door, the sweet spot is always close to home. For more information, visit www.greatamericancookies.com.

