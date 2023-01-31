Aircraft Gearbox Market Size to Reach USD 5.31 Billion by 2030; Industry Compound Annual Growth Rate of 8.1%

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for lightweight aircraft components is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aircraft gearbox market size reached USD 2.65 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for lightweight aircraft components is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market. The diameter of the fan blades, the fewer parts, and the installation of a planetary gearbox are the main distinctions between a conventional and geared turbofan. This combination led to the creation of an engine with much lower noise, emissions, and fuel consumption. By reducing the fuel consumption of turbofans by 30% and hence lowering emissions into the atmosphere, geared turbofans reduce NOx emissions and micro-particulate pollution. Pratt PurePower has improved fuel efficiency by 16%, cut carbon emissions by 50%, and reduced noise by 75%.

However, the abrupt COVID-19 outbreak in 2019, the introduction of travel and trade restrictions around the world in 2020 and 2021, and then the Ukraine The 2022 Russia War has presented a significant number of difficulties for corporate operations, particularly in cross-border trade. Governments all across the world have reduced their reliance on European countries for trade and are aligning their preferences with those of Asia Pacific, African, and Middle Eastern nations. In addition, a significant change in the inter-European trade infrastructure is having a significant negative impact on business.

The report aims to provide a determining analysis of the market competition to help the user make a pivotal business analysis. The complete portfolios of the key companies, including their production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, growth rate, along with their business strategies and technological developments, have been discussed in the report. The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include The Timken Company, Triumph Group, CEF Industries, United Technologies Corporation, Liebherr, Rexnord Aerospace, Northstar Aerospace, Safran, Avion, and Aero Gear.

Emergen Research has segmented the global aircraft gearbox market on the basis of type, platform, application:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Actuation

Reduction

Tail Rotor

Accessory

Auxiliary Power Unit

Others

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Civil

Military

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Engine

Airframe

The research study on the global Aircraft gearbox market provides a complete detail-oriented assessment of this market and provides an accurate evaluation of market tendencies such as revenue estimations and shares, current market value, future market valuation, and market size over the forecast years. The report focuses on the evaluation of the given market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report provides details of the market considering the geographical landscape that includes North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The accessory segment is expected to register a significant revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Because of technological improvements, it is expected that the accessory gearbox sector would hold the highest share in the gearbox type. Fuel and oil pumps, tacho generators, and countless other devices are operated by an accessory gearbox to ensure that engines run efficiently.

The civil segment is expected to register a substantial revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The market for civil and commercial aircraft is growing as a result of increased consumer disposable income and steadily increasing air traffic. A rise in the global demand for new aircraft is another factor driving the growth of the civil aircraft industry.

The engine segment is expected to register a moderate revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The engine is an essential component of the aircraft since it helps to produce the thrust required by the wings, which gives the craft lift. These airplane engines receive help from gearboxes to produce strong thrust, which moves the aircraft forward. The demand for strong engines and related components is driving growth in the market for airplane gearboxes.

Market in North America is expected to register a considerable revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Because of the increasing use of lightweight, fuel-efficient, and turboprop aircraft, North America is expected to dominate the market for gearboxes. The US has the most manufacturing facilities and investments in the aviation industry because there are more Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), component suppliers, distributors, and engine producers there.

On March 29, 2021, Rolls-Royce has officially started building the world’s largest aero engine, UltraFan. These 4 generations of engines are expected to drive the aircraft gearbox market growth in the Europe region.

Major benefits of the Aircraft gearbox report:

The report discusses in detail the changing dynamics of the competitive landscape

The report provides detail-oriented futuristic prospects of factors driving the growth of the market and limitations affecting the market growth

The report gives a comprehensive analysis of the changing dynamics of the market owing to the current scenario

The report encompasses a detailed forecast for the years 2022-2030

The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline

The report also provides a detailed analysis of consumption and market value depending on each geographical region. The report aims to provide beneficial information that might help in formulating new business strategies and expansion plans. SWOT analysis is also offered in this report. Research findings and conclusions are offered through detailed graphs, tables, charts, and figures.

