Crop Protection Solutions Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR during 2022-2030 By Emergen Research

Rapid advancements and innovation in crop protection solutions technologies and rising need for food security are key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global crop protection solutions market size was USD 65.21 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.23% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing advancements in crop protection solutions technologies and rising demand from the agriculture sector are factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. For example, Corteva Agriscience introduced a new smartphone app in December 2020 to assist farmers in safeguarding their harvests and ensuring a more sustainable and resilient agricultural system. The program offers details to guarantee the secure application of pesticides such as Closer, Runne, Intrepid, Spintor, Tracer, Success, Delegate, and Exalt.

One of the main forces behind crop protection is the rising demand for agricultural products from the expanding human population across the globe. The demand for agricultural commodities has grown even more because of rapid industrialization, urbanization, and the proliferation of supply chain solutions. The use of synthetic pesticides and crop security mechanisms is closely regulated, and many pesticides, including captan, diuron, chlorpyrifos, and DDT, have been outlawed in numerous nations across the globe.

The creation of novel synthetic crop protective measures is getting more and more expensive because different approvals call for extensive testing and data gathering on the part of the manufacturer. Compared to their synthetic cousin, biological insecticides and crop protection methods are generally less expensive and develop more quickly. However, high cost of crop protection solutions as compared to conventional sensors due to advanced technologies is hampering revenue growth of the market.

Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report:

BASF SE, Dow, Dupont, Syngenta Group, Bayer AG, Solvay, Devex, Bioworks, Inc., FMC Corporation, Corteva Agriscience, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, ADAMA, Nufarm, Kemin Industries, Inc., and Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Regional Outlook:

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The herbicide segment is expected to register the largest revenue CAGR owing to labor scarcity for mechanical weeding in many emerging countries, like China and India. High efficiency that herbicides offer over manual weeding methods would drive revenue growth of the segment. The introduction of numerous herbicide products with distinctive qualities based on the selectivity of weeds and the emergence of crops provides momentum to the market expansion for crop protection chemicals.

The biopesticides segment is expected to register the largest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Because of a decrease in the use of pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, and genetic modification, sustainable agriculture and organic farming are on the rise in popularity. The use of biopesticides in organic farming methods is rapidly increasing.

Market in North America accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2021. Farmers in the area have gradually shifted to using sustainable and environmentally friendly, organic insecticides and bioinsecticides owing to growing knowledge of the negative effects of chemical insecticides on human health.

On 09 Feb 2022, Saffire Crop Science, a new venture in the agrochemical retail sector from crops solutions provider Crystal Crop Protection, will use technology to provide products and services of international caliber. All the agrochemical goods and services offered by Saffire Crop Science will be made possible by cutting-edge methods and technology, increasing the profitability of the whole farming value chain.

Emergen Research has segmented the global crop protection solutions market on the basis of type, source, mode of application, crop type:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Insecticides

Pesticides

Herbicides

Rodenticides

Others

Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Biopesticides

Natural

Others

Mode of Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Seed Treatment

Foliar Spray

Soil Treatment

Others

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Plantation Crops

Others

