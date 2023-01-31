Compound Feed Market 2023 | Revenue and Profit-Sources Detailed Analysis to 2030

Compound Feed Market Compound Feed Market Segments

The Global Compound Feed market size was accounted at USD 425.96 Bn in 2021; It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% from 2022 to 2030.

JERSEY, NJ, US, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Compound Feed Market- by Ingredients (Cereals, Cereal’s by-product, Oil, Oilseed meal, Supplements, Molasses, and Others), Nutrients (Antioxidants, Antibiotics, Feed Enzymes, Vitamins, Feed Acidifiers, Amino Acids, and Others), Animal Type (Swine, Poultry, Ruminants, and Others), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."



Compound feed describes animal feed with a high concentration of compound components. Based on food supply and quality, compound feed helps preserve livestock and aquaculture output. In other words, compound feed gives domestic and livestock animals adequate nutrients. Animals are raised internationally for various products, including meat, milk, and eggs. Farm animals are given feed to supply them with vital nutrients. Feed is a mixture of products with plant or animal origins. As a result, feed producers concentrate on creating a balanced feed to suit the physiological needs of farm animals and promote their performance, enabling secure and profitable livestock production.

Global population development, an increase in the prevalence of animal diseases, and increased livestock numbers, particularly in developing nations, will be the main drivers of compound feed industry expansion. Other significant drivers of the compound feed market growth include the increasing demand for high-quality meat and dairy products around the world, the rate of industrialization, and the increased focus on improvements in production methods. The government's growing efforts to support the agricultural sector, the emphasis on adopting high-quality animal feed, and the exploding trend of organized livestock farming in developing nations will further open up lucrative and rewarding growth opportunities for the compound feed market.

The growth of the compound feed business will be significantly hampered by the small-scale farmers' lack of expertise and awareness in developing nations. Additionally, the absence of necessary infrastructure and technical capabilities, particularly in less developed areas, may impede the compound feed market's expansion rate. The government's strict rules on the production of compound feed and fluctuations in the price of raw materials would slow the market's expansion.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Compound Feed market over the forecast years because of improved research and development skills, increased awareness and preference among livestock owners, and increased consumer demand for meat, particularly pig, chicken, beef, and mutton. The top three feed users in the area are China, India, and Indonesia. The demand for meat, fish and dairy products is high due to the economy's rapid growth, and this has caused these goods' consumption to increase quickly. In addition, the North America Compound Feed market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The largest feed market, including significant demand from cattle and poultry, is the United States. The country's feed market is driven by high meat production, high demand, and high livestock production.



Major market players operating in the Compound Feed market include

• Nutreco N.V.

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Cargill, Incorporated

• Alltech

• Kent Nutrition Group, Inc

• DE HEUS

• Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL.

• Ballance Agri-Nutrients Ltd.

• ForFarmers

• Purina Mills, LLC

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In July 2020, Famous Dutch feed business De Heus Animal Nutrition and Polish feed producer Golpasz agreed to buy each other's production facilities in Poland.

• In December 2019, The establishment of a new animal feed manufacturing facility in Nakuru, Kenya, was announced by Bidco Land O' Lakes, a joint venture between American cooperative Land O' Lakes and the East African enterprise Bidco Africa.



Market Segments

Global Compound Feed Market, by Ingredients, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Cereals

• Cereal's by-product

• Oil

• Oilseed meal

• Supplements

• Molasses

• Others

Global Compound Feed Market, by Nutrients, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Antioxidants

• Antibiotics

• Feed Enzymes

• Vitamins

• Feed Acidifiers

• Amino Acids

• Others

Global Compound Feed Market, by Animal Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Swine

• Poultry

• Ruminants

• Others

Global Compound Feed Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Compound Feed Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

