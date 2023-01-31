Smartex Apparel Debuts New Styles At Impressions Expo in Long Beach, CA
Smartex Apparel welcomed event attendees to view brand-new designs at their booth.GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popular wholesale apparel brand was ecstatic to exhibit its latest collection at Impressions Expo in Long Beach, CA. The Impressions Expo is a three-day long event that serves as the source for what is new in the decorated apparel space. The event ran from January 20-22, 2023, at the Long Beach Convention Center, and Smartex Apparel gladly invited attendees to visit Booth #839 for an inside look at what is to come in 2023.
Attendees had the chance to meet face-to-face with over hundreds of top exhibitors at the expo, including Smartex Apparel. Smartex Apparel showcased new styles and colors added to their clothing collection, which visitors could touch and experience right at the booth. Attendees also had the opportunity to expand their knowledge in the decorated apparel space with over 30 seminars and hands-on workshops at the three-day event.
If an attendee was unsure about attending, Smartex Apparel made the decision extremely simple by offering a free pass to anyone interested in frequenting the Impressions Expo by providing a promotional code for registration. Smartex Apparel encourages those who could not attend to browse through their 2023 catalog to view their new designs!
About the Company:
With over 15 years of manufacturing, design, and sales experience, Smartex Apparel Inc. creates apparel for a market demanding the best fabric, style, and value without compromising quality. Smartex Apparel created the brand Smart Blanks to represent their quality apparel. All of the product lines feature a signature ring-spun combed cotton and versatile style perfect for any type of design technique. The fabrics offer a high-density stitch for a smooth printing surface, creating elevated basics for the right fit, at the right pricing. Smart Blanks is committed to bringing quality apparel at manufacturer-direct pricing and delivering a superior customer service experience.
