Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market Report Specifying Top Vendor Offerings, Drivers, Development and Forecast 2030

Increasing demand for Internet of Things (IoT) devices and rising investment by prominent market players are driving next generation integrated circuit market

Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market Size – USD 743.8 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.3%, Market Trend – High demand from Asia-Pacific” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A group of electronic circuits on a single, flat, compact piece of semiconductor material, usually silicon, makes up a next-generation integrated circuit. It includes passive components like capacitors and resistors as well as miniature active components like transistors and diodes.

The global next generation integrated circuit market size is expected to reach USD 3,157.9 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 15.3% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for next generation integrated circuits in smartphones and other smart devices, and significant investments in advanced driver assistance systems by major market participants are driving market revenue growth.

The next generation integrated circuit is a type of integrated circuit made of advanced materials and components, to improve energy efficiency, convenience, security features, and functionalities. Very-large scale integration, for example, reduces the size of circuits, increases cost-effectiveness of devices, and improves performance in terms of circuit operating speed. These benefits increase the reliability of next-generation integrated circuits and make them an ideal component for a variety of electronic appliances.

Click To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/945

Report Scope:

Forecast Period : 2022-2030

CAGR: 15.3%

Base Year: 2021

Number of Pages: 250

Top competitors of the Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market profiled in the report include:

Allied Electronics & Automation, DERF Electronics Corp., Mouser Electronics, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Bourns, Inc., Macronix International Co., Ltd., and TDK-Micronas GmbH.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In January 2022, Navitas Semiconductor, the industry leader in Gallium Nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits, announced the establishment of a new electric vehicle design center as part of its continued expansion into higher power GaN market. Compared to legacy silicon solutions, GaN-based onboard chargers are expected to charge three times faster and save up to 70% of energy.

Mixed-signal integrated circuit segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. Majority of industries acknowledge the benefits of using mixed-signal integrated circuits, which help in improving reliability, lowering initial costs, and reducing power usage. This has resulted in high preference for mixed-signal integrated circuits among end-use industries, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Surface mount packaging segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020, due to greater preference for surface mount packaging and advantages provided by it, such as reduced component size, increased component density, and improved mechanical performance under shock and vibration conditions. Furthermore, lower initial cost, as well as simple and quick automated assembly, make it a popular choice among end users.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/945

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global next generation integrated circuit market on the basis of product type, technique, number of components, package, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

Digital Integrated Circuit

Analog Integrated Circuit

Mixed-Signal Integrated Circuit

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

Thin and Thick Film Integrated Circuit

Monolithic Integrated Circuit

Hybrid or multichip Integrated Circuit

Number of Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

Small-scale Integration

Medium-scale Integration

Large-scale Integration

Very Large-scale Integration

Ultra Large-scale Integration

Package Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

Through-Hole Mount Packages

Surface Mount Packaging

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

Automotive

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Others

Regional Segmentation Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Next Generation Integrated Circuit market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

Click here to Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/945

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research:

led emergency lighting market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/led-emergency-lighting-market

artificial intelligence in bfsi market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-bfsi-market

Battery Technology Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/battery-technology-market

Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-agriculture-market

Visual Analytics Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/visual-analytics-market

Silica Gel Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/silica-gel-market

Oleochemicals Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/oleochemicals-market

Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

The global next generation integrated circuit market size is expected to reach USD 3,157.9 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 15.3%