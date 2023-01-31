Supply Chain Control Tower Market Report Shows Demand to Boost Industry Growth from 2021 to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising need for improved collaborative information-sharing tools and increasing demand for better prescription and predictive decision support

Supply Chain Control Tower Market Size – USD 3.60 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.9%, Trends – Increasing demand for supply chain control towers for supply chain team collaboration” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A supply chain control tower is a cloud-based solution that uses cutting-edge technologies to manage supply chains in a proactive manner. These technologies include artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The global supply chain control tower market size reached USD 3.60 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising need for improved collaborative information sharing tools and rising demand for better prescription and predictive decision support are some key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, increasing demand for supply chain control towers for supply chain team collaboration will continue to boost revenue growth of the market.

Report Scope:

Forecast Period : 2021-2028

CAGR: 15.9%

Base Year: 2021

Number of Pages: 250

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The analytical segment is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. An analytical supply chain control tower can deliver useful insights using real-time analytics, and this can assist in the management and monitoring of decisions and execution across functions and enterprises in order to optimize the overall network. Increasing volume of data across supply chains and rising need for a uniform cost-saving solution are expected to increase demand for analytical supply chain control tower solutions.

The supply assurance segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period, owing to projected increase in demand for supply chain control tower to aid in ensuring supply availability, on-time delivery of supply, quality of products, quality of service provided by supplier, and supplier continuity.

North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global supply chain control tower market over the forecast period due to robust presence of leading market players, including Infor, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Kinaxis, Inc., and o9 Solutions, Inc., among others, in countries of the region.

The major players covered in this report

SAP SE, Infor, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Kinaxis, Inc., o9 Solutions, Inc., Publicis Sapient, Elixia Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Blue Yonder Group, Inc., One Network Enterprises, Inc., and PandoCorp Private Limited.

Emergen Research has segmented the global supply chain control tower market on the basis of control tower type, application, end-use, and region:

Control Tower Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Operational

Analytical

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Inventory Management

End to End Supply Chain Management

Supply Assurance

Fulfillment & Order Data Integration

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Retail

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial

Automotive

Manufacturing

Chemicals

Others

The reports cover key developments in the Supply Chain Control Tower market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Supply Chain Control Tower market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Supply Chain Control Tower in the global market. The market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Supply Chain Control Tower Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

• How is the Supply Chain Control Tower market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the Supply Chain Control Tower market?

• How will each Supply Chain Control Tower submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2028?

• How will the market shares for each Supply Chain Control Tower submarket develop from 2021 to 2028?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2021 to 2028?

• Will leading Supply Chain Control Tower markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2028 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2028?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• What are the Supply Chain Control Tower projects for these leading companies?

• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2021 and 2028? What are the implications of Supply Chain Control Tower projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

