vAIsual inks landmark content deal with Seattle-based nature and travel photography agency

vAIsual Inc, pioneers in legally clean datasets for AI, today signed a deal with Danita Delimont Stock Photography, a leading provider of nature images.

This collaboration brings our collection of nature and travel images to the ethical AI industry. We want to be at the forefront of how the stock industry participates in the future of IP licensing.” — Danita Delimont

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- vAIsual Inc, pioneers in legally clean training datasets for AI, today signed a deal with Danita Delimont Stock Photography, a leading provider of nature and travel stock imagery.

The deal will mean over 800,000 photographs will be available via the DataSetShop.com for AI training.

The partnership is a win for copyright holders in the text-to-image generation industry, and presents an ethical and legally clean way for companies to train AI in a fair and safe way.

According to vAIsual CEO, Michael Osterrieder, the deal is the first of its kind and provides the essential resources for AI engineers and researchers to get optimal results from their AI training.

“The AI industry is now under heavy review by lawmakers across the world. According to Forbes, 2023 will be the year of AI ethics legislation. This means every company offering AI tools needs to ensure the training data has been sourced with the consent of the original copyright owners, or their legal representatives, such as Danita Delimont Stock Photography.”

“When we imagine generating images using AI, it’s essential the training includes landscapes and photography from the natural world. With the Danita Delimont Stock Photography collection, we are providing high quality images from some of the best nature and travel photographers in the world. This will make a huge difference to the quality of the output,” says Osterrieder.

For Danita Delimont Stock Photography, the deal represents a chance to participate in the rapidly growing text-to-image generation industry.

According to Danita Delimont, “This collaboration will bring our huge collection of nature and travel images to the ethical AI industry, as well as offering a new opportunity for additional income streams to our globally-based photographers. We want to be at the forefront of how the stock industry participates in the future of IP licensing, and this deal is just the beginning.”

In the coming weeks, datasets containing over 800,000 images of nature and travel will be available via datasetshop.com. The datasets are specially prepared for engineers to add to their workflow for AI training.

