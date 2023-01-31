Patient Throughput & Capacity Management Market | Exclusive Report on the Latest Revenue and Future Scope

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The global patient throughput & capacity management market was valued at US$ 956.6 Mn in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5 % during the forecasted period (2019-27).

Major Key players in this Market:

◘ STANLEY Healthcare

◘ Awarepoint Corporation

◘ Sonitor Technologies Inc.

◘ McKesson Corporation

◘ Central Logic

◘ CERNER CORPORATION

◘ Care Logistics LLC

◘ TeleTracking Technologies Inc.

◘ Allscripts.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Patient Throughput & Capacity Management Market, By Product Type:

◘ Workflow Management Solutions

◘ Asset Management Solutions

◘ Bed Management Solutions

◘ Quality Patient Care Solutions

◘ Real Time Locating System (RTLS)

◘ Event Driven Solutions

- Online Registration Solutions

- Attendance Management Tools

- Event Driven Patient Tracking

- Others

Global Patient Throughput & Capacity Management Market, By Solution Type:

◘ Standalone Solutions

◘ Integrated Solutions

Global Patient Throughput & Capacity Management Market, By Delivery Mode:

◘ On Premise

◘ Cloud-Based

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Drivers and Restraints

