Morocco, Hungary Sign MoU to Support Student Mobility

MOROCCO, January 31 - Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, Abdellatif Miraoui and the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjarto, signed on Monday in Budapest, a memorandum of understanding mainly on measures to support student mobility.

Through this memorandum of understanding, signed under the scholarship program "Stipendium Hungaricum" for the period 2023-2025, 165 Moroccan students will benefit each year from a scholarship in Hungarian universities, said a statement by the Ministry of Higher Education, recalling that 771 scholarships have been granted since the launch of this program in 2015.

The two parties, convened on the occasion of the working visit of Miraoui in Budapest, welcomed the results of the call for joint projects launched in 2012 allowing the funding of 6 projects in areas related to climate change, energy and development of natural resources, the text said.

The Moroccan delegation, it added, took this opportunity to welcome the common desire to strengthen this cooperation through the upcoming holding in Morocco, on March 20 and 21, of the "2nd Morocco-Hungary Academic and Scientific Forum."

The Moroccan minister, accompanied by a delegation composed of university presidents and senior officials of the central administration, is on a working visit to Budapest, from 30 to 31 January 2023.

During this visit, Miraoui, along with the ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the Republic of Hungary, Karima Kabbaj, was received by several senior Hungarian figures, including Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjarto, Minister of Culture and Innovation, János Csak, president of the Hungarian Rectors' Conference (HRC), László Borhy and president of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, Tamás Freund, noted the same source.

The purpose of this visit is to exchange around the positive assessment of bilateral cooperation in higher education, scientific research and innovation, and to examine ways to strengthen it, especially in joint priority areas.

MAP: 31 January 2023