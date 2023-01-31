Air Purification Market to Outstrip $ 73437.36 Million by 2028 Growing Sturdy at 17.7% CAGR | The Insight Partners

According to The Insight Partners research reports on Air Purification can help you gain crucial insights regarding the key drivers and opportunities .

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Air Purification Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Activated Carbon Filtration, HEPA, Ionizer Purifiers, UVGI, and Others), Application (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial), and Geography,” the market share is projected to reach US$ 73437.36 million by 2028 from US$ 23809.52 million in 2021; the Air Purification market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Air Purification Market: Product Type Overview

Based on product type, the air purification market is segmented into Activated Carbon Filtration, High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Ionizer Purifiers, Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI), and others. The HEPA segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, owing to growing demand from various industries, including semiconductors and microelectronics.

Air Purification Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Activepure Technologies Llc; Whirlpool Corporation; CAMFIL; Daikin Industries, Ltd.; Honeywell International, Inc.; Iqair North America, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; LG Electronics, Inc.; Panasonic Corporation; and Unilever PLC are the key players in the air purification market. The leading companies are focusing on expanding and diversifying their market presence and acquiring a new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In June 2020, Camfil launched a portable air purifier, CamCleaner CC500. This air purifier is driven by a HEPA filter aimed at lowering the harmful impacts of airborne viruses and pathogens.

Supportive Government Regulations and Policies for improving Air Quality Drives Market

Government regulations are formulating policies to enhance the air quality of industrial and commercial environments, further strengthening the demand for air purifiers across various applications. For instance, the Clean Air Act (CAA), EPA sets limits on certain air pollutants, including how much can be in the air anywhere in the US. The surge in government initiatives to remove small particles, which helps improve air quality, is further fueling the market growth. For instance, in July 2022, the Canadian government introduced a clean air delivery rate (CADR) policy. The CADR describes how well the machine reduces tobacco smoke, dust, and pollen. The higher the number, the more particles the air purifier can remove.

Furthermore, in April 2021, Under the Air Act, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) developed the National Ambient Air Quality Standards for 12 parameters, including SOx, NOx, particulate matter, and ozone. Also, in June 2021, the German Guideline on Odour in Ambient Air (GOAA) will incorporate ambient air limit values. Thus, such regulatory policies are strengthening the demand for the installation of air purifier products in the industrial sector, augmenting the market growth over the forecast period.

Air purifiers are air cleaner devices that remove contaminants from the air in a room to improve air quality. The increasing concern for rising air pollution levels in indoor and outdoor spaces is augmenting the need for air purifiers. As per the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), indoor air can be five times as polluted as outdoor air. Since indoor air is not circulated as much as the outside air, many airborne pollutants continue to thrive inside, further emerging the need for air purifiers, which helps drive the market. Several factors, such as increasing symptoms of asthma, changing preferences of lifestyle, deteriorating quality of air, a growing number of airborne diseases, presence of harmful contaminants, odors, dust & asbestos particles in the air, and growing awareness among the consumers are the prominent factors which likely fuel the market growth. The significant technological advancement from key industry players is also aiding the market dynamics over the projected period. For instance, in November 2020, Molekule, one of the US-based innovative manufacturers of air purification products, announced its patented Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) air purification device. Further, in February 2021, Molekule introduced 2 products in India, namely, Molekule Air Mini and Air Mini+, which are ideally suitable for residential and commercial applications. Thus, such technological advancements are anticipated to drive the air purification market growth over the forecast period.

