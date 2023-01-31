Craig Kavanagh Named Partner by Manire Galla Curley LLP

Boutique Firm Announces Promotion to Partner

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manire Galla Curley LLP, a boutique law firm representing liability insurers, is pleased to announce the promotion of Craig Kavanagh to the position of Partner with the firm.

Craig has over twelve years of experience with directors and officers liability insurance, professional liability insurance, and employment practices liability insurance. He works closely with clients to develop coverage strategies, keeping clients apprised of relevant legal and coverage issues and representing insurers in a wide variety of coverage disputes. Craig is also highly experienced in complex insurance litigation, including the oversight of large-scale e-discovery processes, collaborating with clients and other counsel in deposition preparation and discovery responses, drafting motion papers, and making courtroom appearances in high-value management liability insurance coverage suits.

"Craig has earned this opportunity. His experience and strong relationships with clients will be an important driver in the growth of our firm," said Mike Manire, the firm's Managing Partner.

Craig was born and raised on Long Island and received his Juris Doctor from St. John's University School of Law (2010) and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications and Media Studies from Fordham University (2007).

