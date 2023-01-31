Eyenovia Showcases Microdose Array Print (MAP™) Technology at CES 2023 in Las Vegas

In the Digital Health and Startups category at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Eyenovia showcased its Microdose Array Print (MAP™) Technology, the first significant advancement in ocular drug delivery methods in over a century.

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a pre-commercial ophthalmic technology company developing the Optejet® delivery system for use both in connection with its own drug-device therapeutic programs for mydriasis, presbyopia and pediatric progressive myopia as well as out-licensing for additional indications, showcased the Microdose Array Print (MAP™) Technology at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Jan. 5-8. Eyenovia highlighted the technology and its human-centric approach to ocular drug delivery to over 115,000 attendees.

"CES 2023 is raising the bar for digital health innovation by bringing even more cutting-edge brands and technologies to the forefront," said Michael Rowe, CEO of Eyenovia. "We're honored to be among the impressive array of new innovations and brands taking center stage."

The microdosing technology behind Optejet® prioritizes ease of use, appropriate dosing, and reducing wasted medication by administering one-fifth the volume of a solution compared to a traditional eyedropper. This method of drug delivery may reduce the risk of overdosing, which may lead to less adverse side effects and offers patients an easier, more precise way to dispense eye drop medications.

Eyenovia presented its latest human-centric innovations in the Digital Health and Startups category to an audience of over 4,700 media professionals and outlets. The 2023 Consumer Electronics Show brings together more than 3,200 exhibitors representing 173 countries, territories, and regions.

Eyenovia is creating an entire pipeline of advanced therapeutics based on its proprietary Microdose Array Print (MAP™) platform technology. The Optejet® dispenser is the technology underlying Eyenovia's research and development targeting progressive myopia, presbyopia and mydriasis.

"CES 2023 is a testament to the rapid expansion of the digital health market, with an abundance of new brands and innovations being unveiled," concluded Rowe. "Our team is excited about the positive feedback and excitement, and we're looking forward to the opportunity to bring Optejet® to the consumer market if it receives regulatory approval."

Optejet® has not been approved, cleared, or licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for any use, and it is not commercially available in the United States.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAPTM) therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for mydriasis, presbyopia and myopia progression. For more information, visit www.eyenovia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions, including estimated market opportunities for our product candidates and platform technology. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and in some cases are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to, among other things: risks of our clinical trials, including, but not limited to, the costs, design, initiation and enrollment (which could still be adversely impacted by COVID-19), timing, progress and results of such trials; the timing of, and our ability to submit applications for, obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals for our product candidates; the potential impacts of COVID-19 on our supply chain; the potential advantages of our product candidates and platform technology; the rate and degree of market acceptance and clinical utility of our product candidates; our estimates regarding the potential market opportunity for our product candidates; reliance on third parties to develop and commercialize our product candidates; the ability of us and our partners to timely develop, implement and maintain manufacturing, commercialization and marketing capabilities and strategies for our product candidates; intellectual property risks; changes in legal, regulatory and legislative environments in the markets in which we operate and the impact of these changes on our ability to obtain regulatory approval for our products; and our competitive position. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Eyenovia does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

