Progress Named a Leader in Network Detection and Response by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Award-winning Flowmon Anomaly Detection System (ADS) distinguished for its “complete detection and mitigation of cyber threats”

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of application development and infrastructure software, today announced that it has been named a “Technology Leader” by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions in the 2022 SPARK Matrix™: Network Detection and Response (NDR) report, which provides a comprehensive analysis and ranking of the leading 22 NDR vendors1. The global advisory and consulting firm defines NDR as a technology that offers a solution that utilizes non-signature-based techniques to help organizations detect and respond to suspicious traffic on their enterprise networks.

NDR technology has evolved out of the need to detect and mitigate threats that can slip past traditional endpoint and firewall security solutions. Accelerated by the recent spike in remote work environments, the proliferation of non-secure devices connecting to organizational networks has made organizations vulnerable to various types of cyber threats, including malware and ransomware attacks. Progress® Flowmon® ADS covers the perimeter and endpoint protection gap where attackers often lurk.

“With its robust and sophisticated features—which include threat detection, incident response, alert notification, cloud-based threat intelligence and security monitoring and analytics—Flowmon ADS offers a complete detection and mitigation of cyberthreats in a user’s network,” said Arnab Paul, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

Powered by an intelligent detection engine, Flowmon ADS leverages behavior analysis algorithms to detect anomalies concealed within network traffic and instantly and automatically expose malicious behaviors, attacks against mission-critical applications, data breaches and other indicators of compromise. Flowmon ADS landed squarely in the report’s Technology Leaders quadrant, the category with the highest customer impact and technology excellence. The report recognized that Flowmon ADS is “highly scalable for enterprises of all sizes” and that its complex event processing and correlation into high-level incidents, discovery and assisted configuration “will significantly reduce manual effort to deploy, configure, tune-up and maintain” systems.

“As the complexity of customer environments steadily increases, so do the potential attack vectors for threat actors to take advantage of,” said Jason Dover, VP of Product Strategy, Progress. “It’s not a matter of if your network will come under attack, but when. Flowmon ADS combines deep insights about what’s occurring in the network with automated threat mitigation response and plays a critical role in mature security architectures for the current threat landscape.”

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global NDR market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape and competitive positioning. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation and market position.

For more information about Progress Flowmon ADS, click here. A complimentary copy of the SPARK Matrix for Network Detection and Response is available here.

About Progress

Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress enables customers to develop the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Hundreds of thousands of enterprises, including 1,700 software companies and 3.5 million developers, depend on Progress to achieve their goals—with confidence. Learn more at www.progress.com , and follow us on LinkedIn , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Progress and Flowmon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contacts:

Kim Baker

Progress

+1-781-280-4000

pr@progress.com

1 Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, “SPARK Matrix™: Network Detection and Response (NDR), 2022,” August 2022