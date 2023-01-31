New Look, New Feel for Hemp, Inc.'s Hempinc.com

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Get ready to feast your eyes on Hemp, Inc.’s (OTC PINK: HEMP) newly redesigned website that provides the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation, functionality, and payment processing. Hempinc.com and Kingofhempusa.com are now under one incredible roof to properly align with the Company’s vision for future growth and expansion. Immediate benefits?



You can dissect Hemp, Inc.’s mission in the hemp revolution; learn how to invest in and grow with Hemp, Inc.; read the latest financial reports; discover the latest news, events, and announcements; browse through the full CBD product line; take advantage of exclusive discounts and promotions on some of the best products in the industry; or, maybe you just need to decide between natural or vanilla-flavored CBD/CBG enhancer for your morning cup of coffee. Whatever the case, it’s at your fingertips. The redesigned website is a user-centric, invaluable resource accessible across all platforms and devices.

“We have ensured our customers have a personalized experience as they explore the site. They’re able to genuinely connect with the rich content from the moment they land on the homepage. Hemp, Inc. is one of the pioneers in the hemp industry and has undergone many changes over the past 14 years so our foothold in the industry runs deep and we’ll continue to evolve as the industry evolves. Our newly redesigned website represents how far we’ve come and sets the foundation for where we’re headed,” said Hemp, Inc. CEO, Gary Perlowin.

After months of hard work and dedication to making the website user-centric, Hemp, Inc. is ecstatic about its relaunch. So how did they meet their audience’s high expectations? Let’s take a look:

Forward-thinking navigation – Fewer clicks to get you to where you want to go

Fast-response functionality – Any browser, any mobile response… it’s compatible

Improved cart functionality – Shop securely with a speedy checkout

Prominent Certificate of Analysis (COA) display – Proof of the best-sourced ingredients for the best products on the market today



Take time now to explore Hemp, Inc.’s product lines containing CBD, CBDA, CBG, CBGA, and CBN (non-psychoactive compounds found in cannabis plants). CBD, the active ingredient in cannabis that is derived from the hemp plant, is widely-known for pain relief, relaxation, and anxiety relief. Did you know adding CBG to CBD enhances those benefits? Did you know CBN is known for helping sleeplessness? Mixing CBN, CBD, and CBG is a great recipe for a better night’s sleep.

And a recipe is only as good as its ingredients and how those ingredients are blended. Hemp, Inc. uses pharmaceutical-grade beta-cyclodextrin (a carbohydrate used during the manufacturing process) which is combined with CBD and CBG for rapid absorption and uptake. The Company’s CBD, CBDA, CBG, CBGA, and CBN product lines are highly potent therapeutic doses that have received rave reviews. Ready to order these amazing products? Click here .

We hope you enjoy the new look, feel, and usability of hempinc.com. Suggestions, questions, or comments? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us here with your feedback.

What’s next for Hemp, Inc.? Continuous improvement and updates in real-time and deeper engagement with clients, customers, and shareholders.

About Hemp, Inc.

With more than 10 years of experience in growing and processing hemp in North America, Hemp, Inc. has an established network of industry professionals in every segment of the industrial hemp industry. Hemp, Inc.’s 85,000-square-foot facility on over 9 acres in Spring Hope, NC is one of the largest industrial multipurpose hemp processing facilities in North America. Its mission of providing green solutions that help make the world a better place continues to flourish as the company advances an ever-growing portfolio of revenue and value-generating synergistic businesses. Hemp may be the salvation in retooling America for greener, more sustainable domestic manufacturing.

The Company will continue to keep its shareholders up to date on all pertinent material events, product releases, production plans, and inventory availability. Those interested in distributing on a large-scale basis should email sales@hempinc.com or call 877-436-7564 for more information. The entire product line includes tinctures, gummies, capsules, and edibles in a variety of sizes, potencies, flavors, and formulas with a future focus on healthy foods for healthy living.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires issuers to provide “adequate current information”. Financials for Hemp, Inc. are listed on the OTC Exchange. More information can also be found on the Hemp, Inc. website by visiting www.hempinc.com/hemp-financial-disclosures/ . The material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties.