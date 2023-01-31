Hazelcast Announces New CMO Amid Rapid Demand for Real-Time Solutions

Jakki Geiger joins Hazelcast as it achieves its third-straight year of double-digit growth

/EIN News/ -- Palo Alto, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazelcast, Inc., home of the real-time stream processing platform, announces the hiring of Jakki Geiger as its chief marketing officer (CMO). Trusted by the Global 2000 to thrive in the Real-Time Economy, Hazelcast is coming off a third straight year of double-digit growth based on rapidly-increasing demand for real-time data solutions that improve customer satisfaction and reduce risk.

Geiger brings 20 years of experience building go-to-market strategies that drive rapid revenue growth. Most recently, she served as CMO of Pyramid Analytics and previously held senior leadership roles at Informatica, Reltio and others. As CMO, Geiger’s goal is to help the company ramp growth by improving the marketing organization's efficiencies and highlighting the Hazelcast Platform's capabilities to enable real-time applications.

Geiger joins on the heels of the company completing a third straight year of rapidly compounding revenue growth. Hazelcast is now widely deployed among the Global 2000, including 24 of the largest banks and six of the largest telecoms.

Building on a Year of Innovation

Courtesy of the growing requirement for real-time solutions and the company’s innovation in the stream processing space, Hazelcast made many advancements and investments last year to position itself for accelerated growth in 2023, including:

Hired new revenue and people leaders to its executive team.

Made substantial product enhancements to the Hazelcast Platform, including simplifying the overall data architecture for enterprise applications, introducing zero-code connectors to simplify deployments, adding stream-to-stream joins and other innovative streaming capabilities.

Announced the beta release of a new serverless offering under its Viridian SaaS portfolio, enabling enterprises to leverage Hazelcast’s technology without the overhead of managing the infrastructure.

Launched Hazelcast Innovation Labs (HIL), a collaborative customer-centric program to expedite innovation around real-time data and streaming services.

Received the prestigious 2022 DEVIES Award as the best product/technology in the Data Development & Architecture category.

Supporting Quotations

“Enterprises are discovering that waiting means lost revenue and increased risk, and they’re actively searching for solutions that enable true real-time applications. Jakki brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to go-to-market strategies for an industry in the middle of a transition with the growing need to automate actions in real-time.” - Kelly Herrell, CEO of Hazelcast

“Most executives know they need to modernize their data processing capabilities to process data quickly, but replacing their existing infrastructure is a cost-prohibitive non-starter. That is what makes Hazelcast so appealing to its customers; its real-time data stream processing platform can plug into existing systems as a data abstraction layer to process and merge new, fresh data with the historical context to quickly boost conversions in the Real-Time Economy.” - Jakki Geiger, CMO of Hazelcast

About Hazelcast, Inc.

Hazelcast, Inc. is the home of the real-time stream processing platform that enables enterprises to capture value at every moment. With Hazelcast, enterprises can increase actionable insights by unifying event streams with contextual insights from traditional data stores at in-memory speeds. From the cloud to the data center to the edge, Hazelcast is unique in transforming processes to help its customers achieve a competitive advantage via material revenue generation, risk management or cost reduction.

Hazelcast is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, with offices across the globe. To learn more about Hazelcast, visit https://hazelcast.com.

