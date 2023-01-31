From 21 to 23 March, RAI Amsterdam will host Amsterdam Drone Week and the EASA High Level Conference on Drones for the fifth time. During the anniversary edition, there will be a lot of attention for how drones connect cities and regions, a selection of experts will shed light on the latest developments and various use cases, and the special Dutch Drone Day will also be part of the event. ADW Hybrid will once again make Amsterdam the center of the ongoing UAM community for three days.

Innovative Air Mobility connecting cities and regions

Innovative Air Mobility will not only connect more remote communities with the economic opportunities within cities. It will also enhance transport options and services such as inspection, emergency and security by drones, saving time and investment in infrastructure and people. During ADW Hybrid the global UAM ecosystem gathers to co-create and co-operate to take the necessary steps ahead.

EASA High Level Conference on Drones

During the first two days of ADW Hybrid, the EASA High Level Conference on Drones will take place simultaneously. This year the central theme is 'Back to the future of safe UAS operations'. Highlights of the program where the global UAM community traditionally makes an appearance are the UAS Regulation implementation with an extensive review of lessons learned, challenges and opportunities, the building of an IAM ecosystem and setting up a realistic implementation program implementation, but also implementing U -space and airspace integration steps.

For EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky, the fifth edition of Amsterdam Drone Week will be the last in his current role. Ky contributed to the creation of a successful event and, together with RAI Amsterdam, has developed this into the leading meeting place for UAM professionals in the world. “In the past five years, this sector has developed into an industry that the world can no longer ignore. I am proud of the fact that we have been able to create this together and that we have managed to steer developments in the right direction. We couldn't have done that without the contributions from everyone who has been there in the past five years."

What’s new?

We are currently working hard on the finalization of the ADW Hybrid program, but we can already reveal that a number of new components are being added. For example, from 21 to 23 March there will be a dedicated Cities and Regions Area where Amsterdam, Paris and Japan will show their advanced UAM plans to the world.

Amsterdam is investigating what food delivery can add as a service in crowded areas. Just Eat Takeaway, part of Thuisbezorgd.nl, started a test with Dutch Drone Delta of meal delivery over the river IJ in Amsterdam.

Paris in turn is preparing for the best ways of mobility and that goes beyond ground infrastructure. The focus will be flying medical, cargo and passenger transport during the 2024 Olympic Games. Pilot testing has already begun and the goal will be to establish two flight paths to fly in the densely populated city during the international event.

And Japan will start flying unmanned drones at the end of this year after a successful testing period. No pilots are involved while these drones fly freely over people in urban areas. The Japanese government is now preparing for flying cars at the Osaka Expo in 2025.

Use case & Solutions pavilion

In the middle of the exhibition floor we are building a special showcase area where companies and organizations can show their UAV or drone applications to the press and public. The Solutions Pavilion is built around the pillars Inspection & Maintenance, Public Safety & Emergency Services, Security & Counterdrones, Surveying & Mapping and Last Mile Logistics

In addition, topics such as Mobility Management & SUMP, Legal and Societal Stakes for Innovative Air Services, U-space implementation and risk assessment, Integrated Skies and Funding and investment will be extensively discussed..

The last day of ADW Hybrid (March 23) is entirely dedicated to the Dutch UAM community during the Dutch Drone Day organized by the Ministry of Transport, Public Works and Water Management.

The Amsterdam Drone Week (ADW) is a joint initiative of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and RAI Amsterdam. This platform aims to bring the global UAM eco-system together to co-operate on urban air solutions. Theme this year is ‘Innovative Air Mobility connecting Cities and Regions’. We are proud that Airbus, Boeing, KPN, the City of Amsterdam and Groupe ADP are our Founding Partners, and that we work closely together with CANSO, UIC2/CIVITAS, World Economic Forum, GSMA, GUTMA and ERTICO. The Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, European Commission and ICAO actively support ADW. The annual EASA High-level Conference on Drones is part of the Amsterdam Drone Week.

