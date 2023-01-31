3D Ultrasound Market is estimated to be USD 5.76 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid technological advancements made in 3D imaging and rapidly shifting preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures (MIP) are driving market revenue growth

3D Ultrasound Market Size – USD 3.28 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends – Increasing usage of ultrasound in pain management” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D ultrasound market size was USD 3.28 Billion in 2021 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid technological advancements made in 3D imaging and increasing shifting preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures (MIPs) are key factors driving global 3D ultrasound market revenue growth.

Various pain conditions, such as muscle, joint, ligament, and tendon pain, can be assessed and treated with ultrasound technology. Pain relief injections can even be given without ultrasound imaging, hence these are unlikely to be as efficient and accurate as ultrasound-guided ones, because they are likely to miss the desired target area without aid of imaging equipment. Advancements in ultrasound technology contributing towards cheaper, smaller, and more portable devices provide high-quality imaging, while applications of ultrasound machines have become much more widespread and extended to many healthcare fields including pain management. Primary care physicians, orthopedists, rheumatologists, and sports medicine doctors, among others, now rely on ultrasound as a vital diagnostic and therapeutic tool in the field of pain management. Additionally, rapidly shifting preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures (MIP) and increasing usage of ultrasound in pain management are driving market revenue growth to a greater extent.

Rapid technological advancements made in 3D imaging is further contributing to market revenue growth substantially. In recent times, numerous ultrasound equipment use AI in a certain capacity, for instance, Philips’ Epiq system uses anatomical intelligence. AI can automatically segment and color-code anatomy in the scanning field. By eliminating need to search through photos, a tremendous amount of time is freed up to concentrate on patient and diagnosis. Similarly, manufacturers of 3D ultrasound devices are emphasizing faster frame rates, superior resolutions, and enhanced color, Doppler. By enabling medical practitioners to offer prompt and efficient therapies to their patients, these developments can decrease number of incorrect diagnoses. This is expected to propel market revenue growth to a greater extent

Some factors restraining 3D Ultrasound market revenue growth include cavitation produced by ultrasound in tissues and lack of qualified professionals performing ultrasound. FDA advises avoiding ultrasound unless recommended by a doctor as a part of paternal care, as ultrasonography is a medical technology and should be used for medical purposes and under-qualified professionals. These challenges can be overcome with time through continuous development and innovation of new 3D imaging technology.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

General Imaging

Cardiovascular

Pain Management Applications

POC

Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Cart-Based Devices

Table-Top Devices

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Hospitals

Maternity Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Top Companies Include are:

GE Healthcare (division of General Electric Company), Philips Healthcare (division of Koninklijke Philips N.V.), Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Chison Medical Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung Medison Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Hologic, Inc., and BPL Medical Technologies

