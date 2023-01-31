Information Rights Management Market Is Thriving Worldwide By 2030 With a CAGR of 15.5% | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid advancements and innovation in Information Rights Management (IRM) technologies and growing concerns over information loss & theft are driving market

Information Rights Management Market Size – USD 1.43 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.5%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for advanced Information Rights Management (IRM) systems ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Information Rights Management (IRM) market size was USD 1.43 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising adoption of IRM systems for omnichannel marketing and increasing demand from organizations to save and restore confidential data at the time of data breaching are key factors driving revenue growth of the market. IRM software is a collection of technologies that enable businesses and content owners to monitor, regulate, and defend rights of people and organizations against outsiders to ensure that people's personal information and surfing history are used legally throughout entire organization. Information leakage occurs when an unauthorized user or third party gains access to data, which ultimately results in leaking of sensitive information. This has a significant effect on businesses and organizations could lose their clients, personnel, partners, market standing, and credibility as a result of this "information leakage”. IRM supports protection of documents, emails, photos, audio-video, and scanned copies within the company. It protects files from being viewed, copied, edited, deleted, forwarded, printed, and screenshotted by any unauthorized users.

Market revenue growth is also driven by increased demand for digital documents in companies for carrying out mission-critical activities. Users of all companies have access to files and documents both online and offline. PCs, and mobile devices, which results in significant security concerns and threats. IRM offers organizations an improved way to monitor transactions and govern content from a distance.

However, lack of proper authentication, high cost of IRM software, and lack of responsiveness from small enterprises are factors expected to hamper market revenue growth.

The report elaborates on various national and international business development prospects and explains the competitive landscape of the global Information Rights Management market.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Oracle, Adobe, Seclore, Microsoft, Nextlabs Inc., Open Text Corporation, Deltek, Inc., Vitrium Systems Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., AMTIVO Group Ltd

Highlights of Global Information Rights Management Market Report

Examines the Information Rights Management industry prospects and quickly compares historical, current, and projected market figures.

This report examines growth constraints, market drivers and challenges, and current and prospective development prospects.

Key market participants are evaluated based on various factors, including revenue share, price, regional growth, and product portfolio, to demonstrate how market shares have changed in the past and are expected to change in the future.

Describes the expansion of the global high purity isobutylene market across various industries and geographies. This allows players to concentrate their efforts on regional markets with the potential for rapid growth shortly.

Discuss the global, regional, and national ramifications of COVID-19.

The report comprises an exhaustive overview of the Information Rights Management market, focusing on its leading players and their lucrative business expansion initiatives.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Services

Consulting

Implementation & Integration

Training & Support

Others

Solutions

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

On-premises

Cloud

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

The report also provides an extensive analysis of the key market elements, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors.

Geographical Scenario:

The global Information Rights Management market has been categorized into several important geographical regions. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global Information Rights Management market across major geographies. Moreover, the estimated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other crucial elements of each regional segment have been detailed in the report.

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The solutions segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. IRM is a technology that regulates access and use of structured and unstructured data. Rapid digitalization with cloud computing, increasing usage of mobile devices coupled with growing internet penetration are giving rise to online theft and has increased demand for advanced IRM solutions, which are driving revenue growth of this segment.

The BFSI segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. The BFSI sector holds sensitive information and is most susceptible to data loss. In 2019, First American Financial Corp. had 885 million internet data exposed due to a cyberattack including social security numbers, bank transactions, and other personal information. This has increased importance of IRM solutions in the banking and insurance sector to maintain data privacy and is driving revenue growth in this segment.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to rising innovation in IRM solutions and presence of key market players, such as Oracle, IBM, and others, in the region. Increasing concerns about data breaching and raising awareness of loss of information and theft are factors contributing to revenue growth of the market in the region.

On 07 September 2021, Pallycon, which is a global leader in Multi DRM and content protection service providers launched a strong anti-piracy solution to track down sources of illicit content leaks on OTT platforms.

