Peptide Synthesis Market : A Deep Dive into the Industry's Key Applications and Technologies by 2030

Increasing use of peptides in pharmaceutical drugs is a key factor driving peptide synthesis market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 506.2 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.2%, Market Trends – Development of personalized medicine ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Peptide Synthesis market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The global peptide synthesis market size reached USD 506.2 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Peptide synthesis market revenue growth is driven by factors such as increasing use of peptides in pharmaceutical drugs, development of personalized medicine, increase in research activities & availability of funding for Research and Development (R&D).

Key Highlights in Report

Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS) segment accounted for rapid revenue share in 2021. SPPS is one of the most often used techniques for peptide synthesis. Studies involving solid phase peptide synthesis have increased, and the development of increasingly advanced solid phase peptide synthesizers is currently underway.

Research on the chemical synthesis of peptides has advanced, resulting in the use of solid phase peptide synthesis techniques as the preferred method for development of peptides. This was only possible after technological advances made it possible to comprehend the potential role of peptides as therapeutic agents.

The reagent segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. The most common reagents, PyBOP, BOP, and HBTU, generate OBt esters, which have found widespread adoption in regular SPPS and liquid synthesis for complex couplings. In addition, coupling reagents that generate more active esters than OBt are available. In the presence of a base, the most important enzymes are PyAOP, HATU, and PyClocK, HCTU, which convert carboxylic acids into OAt and O-6-ClBt esters, respectively.

Key Players Included in this report are:

Some major companies in the global market report include GenScript, ThermoFisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Bachem, Kaneka Corporation, Biotage, Syngene International Limited, Mesa Labs, Inc., CEM Corporation, and ProteoGenix.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Peptide Synthesis market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Peptide Synthesis market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Peptide Synthesis market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Peptide Synthesis market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

Emergen Research has segmented the global peptide synthesis market on the basis of product type, technology, end-use, and region:

· Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Reagents

Equipment

· Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Solid-phase peptide synthesis

Liquid-phase peptide synthesis

Hybrid & recombinant technology

· End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization and Contract Research Organization

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

· Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

