Rockstar Singing Telegrams: On Target to Deliver Record Number of Valentine’s Day Serenades

Rockstar Singing Telegrams is expecting to break a record of singing more than 100 singing telegrams this Valentine’s Day 2023

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2009, RST has delivered over 5,000 singing telegrams with a modern twist to the traditional singing telegram. Professional musicians dressed as an 80’s rock star perform and provide an epic performance, a special message, either a rose or chocolate and balloon. For those who want a different flavor, other popular selections include crooners, pop stars, country stars and R&B performers singing classic and modern love songs.

There is nothing ordinary about Rockstar Singing Telegrams. Just take it from customers who have requested anonymity and ordered a Secret Admirer Telegram. Admirers from afar have sent their love song requests to the United States all the way from Europe and India. Other notable requests are Make Up Telegrams for those lovers who want to get out of doghouse. Rockstar Singing Telegrams have even performed for celebrities like Ke$ha with the Celebrity Telegram request.

Need inspiration? Trending song request for Valentine’s Day include Bruno Mars’, “Just the Way You Are”; Rick Ashley’s, “Never Gonna Give You Up”; The Doors’, “Light My Fire”; Jose Cocker’s, “You Are So Beautiful”; Hendrix’s, “Foxy Lady”; Elvis’s, “Can’t Help Falling in Love”; and many more.

Of course, Valentine’s Day is not the only occasion to order a Rockstar Singing Telegram. Some of the most special and heartwarming singing telegrams to date were for people on hospice, people recovering from surgery in a hospital, and singing for military wives of deployed troops. Rockstars have even been known to crash a wedding or bar mitzvah.

The pandemic briefly slowed down telegrams until it became apparent people still wanted to celebrate their loved ones just in a slightly different format. Rather than going to restaurants to celebrate birthdays, Rockstar Singing Telegrams delivered a tremendous amount of front porch and outdoor telegrams. Another development that stemmed from Covid was the Video-Gram: an HD video recording of a performance done with a green screen that includes photos of the recipient edited in. Also popular are Zoom-Crashes where rockstars crash Zoom meetings held for clients such as Amazon and Cisco in order to celebrate sales achievements, birthday celebrations and virtual holiday parties.

It's not too late to join Rockstar Singing Telegrams for a fun ride-along or meet up at a singing telegram location before or on Valentine’s Day.

About Rockstar Singing Telegrams

Rockstar Singing Telegrams is active in all 50 states celebrating with people in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Phoenix and San Diego. Multiple media outlets have featured Rockstar Singing Telegrams: CBS San Diego, Los Angeles Daily News, and KOIN TV Portland.