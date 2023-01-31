Global Cervical Pillows Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Global Cervical Pillows Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Prevalence Of Neck Pain In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Cervical Pillows Market Size, Share, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global cervical pillows market, assessing the market based on its type, material, filling material, shape, feature, application, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 12.7 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 5.3%
Forecast Market Size (2028): USD 17.3 Billion
The growth in the global cervical pillows market is induced by increasing neck pain, developing healthcare innovations, and surging spending power. Neck pain is presently amongst the most common conditions worldwide. The neck is connected to the spine, nerves, and muscles, and if pain persists for an extended period of time, it can cause discomfort in the head, shoulders, and arms.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cervical-pillows-market-report/requestsample
The use of cervical pillows is rapidly expanding, with several healthcare professionals, like doctors and medical practitioners, advising a variety of treatment methods to help ease clients’ cervical pain. The growing usage of cervical pillows, which are frequently combined with prescription drugs, is also propelling the cervical pillows market forward.
Cervical Pillows Industry Definition and Major Segments
The cervical pillow is an orthopaedic pillow that promotes muscle relaxation by forming a cervical curve. Cervical pillows are used for interior decoration, resting, bedding, commuting, and massage purposes. Bamboo fibre, cotton, silk, and polyesters are widely used materials used for the production of cervical pillows.
Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cervical-pillows-market-report
Based on type, the market is divided into:
Standard
Roll
Water-Based
Based on material, the industry is segmented into:
100% Bamboo Fibre
100% Cotton
100% Silk
100% Polyester
Based on filling material, the market can be categorised as:
Memory Foam
Hollow Fibre
Latex
Microfibre
Based on shape, the market is divided into:
Square
U-Shape
Rectangle
Wave
Round
Convex
Others
Based on feature, the market is divided into:
Therapy
Cooling
Anti-Static
Anti-Bacteria
Based on application, the market is divided into:
Decorative
Sleeping
Bedding
Travel
Massage
On the basis of region, the market is divided into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Cervical Pillows Market Trends
The increased incidences of spondylosis will fuel the growth of cervical disorders and thus the cervical pillows market in the coming years. An increasing number of working populations with sedentary lifestyle, neck pain, and obesity raise the risk of spondylosis.
Furthermore, age is a significant risk factor for spondylosis. The demand for cervical pillow will be driven by an increasing proportion of the senior population. Cervical pain, on the other hand, is frequently overlooked as a critical subject that may stymie cervical pillow future growth in markets with lower or middle-income groups.
While advancements in technology in pillow material will create additional opportunity for the expansion of the cervical pillows market throughout the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Hollander Sleep Products, Mediflow Inc., Coop Home Goods, Malouf, Innocor, Inc, American Textile Company, and Romatex Home Textiles (Pty) Ltd, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:
North America Air Barrier Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/north-america-air-barrier-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-4-4-during-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028
Asia Pacific Stevia Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/asia-pacific-stevia-market-growth-to-be-driven-by-the-increasing-demand-for-sweet-beverages-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028
Linear Alkylbenzene And Linear Alkylate Sulfonate Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/global-linear-alkylbenzene-and-linear-alkylate-sulfonate-market-to-be-driven-by-the-increasing-demand-for-household-detergents-during-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028
Middle East And Africa Laundry Detergents Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/middle-east-and-africa-laundry-detergents-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-4-0-during-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028
Latin America Palm Oil Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/latin-america-palm-oil-market-to-be-driven-by-the-increasing-production-of-palm-oil-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028
Latin America Vegetable Oil Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/latin-america-vegetable-oil-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-3-5-during-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028
Indian Exotic Herbs Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/indian-exotic-herbs-market-to-be-driven-by-the-increasing-demand-for-exotic-herbs-in-variety-of-dishes-and-cuisines-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028
Starch Blended Biodegradable Polymers Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/global-starch-blended-biodegradable-polymer-market-grow-at-a-cagr-of-12-0-during-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028
North America Betaines Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/north-america-betaines-market-to-be-driven-by-the-increasing-demand-for-betaine-based-food-products-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028
North America Household Care Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/north-america-household-care-market-to-be-driven-by-the-increasing-hygienic-awareness-during-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Steven Luke
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other