Enteral Feeding Devices Market Expand in Future Scope 2023-2030 | Cook Group, Abbott, Cardinal Health, Boston Sci

Enteral Feeding Devices Market

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enteral nutrition supplements oral feeding or replaces it completely in patients with a functional gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Feeding pumps and tubes, for example, have transformed the clinical nutrition industry and are especially beneficial for malnourished patients. Rising healthcare costs; an increase in the number of preterm births; population growth; rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, gastrointestinal diseases, and neurological disorders; growing awareness of enteral nutrition; and rapid improvements in healthcare facilities in emerging countries are expected to drive the market further during the forecast period. Furthermore, the transition from parenteral to enteral nutrition, as well as increased adoption and demand for enteral feeding devices in home and ambulatory care settings, are expected to drive the market in the coming years. However, patient safety concerns, rising cases of feeding and medication errors, and complications associated with enteral feeding tubes, such as misconnections, tube dislodgement, and infections, are limiting the market's growth. Furthermore, inadequate or non-existent reimbursements in some developing and underdeveloped countries, as well as a global shortage of trained physicians, endoscopists, and nurses, pose significant challenges to the market's growth.

Enteral feeding is the administration of artificial nutrients or medication to the organs via the gastrointestinal tract (which includes the oesophagus, stomach, and small and large intestines). Parenteral feeding, on the other hand, uses a catheter to deliver nutrients or medication into the bloodstream via the central or peripheral veins. Furthermore, enteral nutrition is less expensive than parenteral nutrition. The average daily cost of enteral nutrition is roughly 40% that of parenteral nutrition. These advantages have resulted in a significant increase in the use of enteral feeding in various treatment regimens.

The Prominent players covered in the Enteral Feeding Devices Market are:

• Cook Group

• Abbott Laboratories

• Cardinal Health, Inc.

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• CONMED Corporation

• Amsino International Inc.

• Applied Medical Technology, Inc.

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Braun Melsungen AG

• Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

• Moog, Inc.

• Vygon S.A

• Dynarex Corporation

• Medela AG

By Product Type:

Feeding Tubes

Nasogastric Tube with ENFit Connector

Orogastric Tube

Nasoenteric Tube

Nasojejunal

Nasoduodenal

Oroenteric Tube

Gastrostomy Tube (G Tube) with ENFit Connector

PEG (Percutenous Endoscopic Gastrostomy) Tube

PRG (Percutaneous Radiologic Gastrostomy) Tube

Button Tubes

Jejunostomy Tubes

PEJ (Percutaneous Endoscopic Jejunostomy) Tube

PRJ (Percutaneous Radiologic Jejunostomy) Tube

Feeding Pumps (Peristaltic Silicone)

Administration Reservoir

Extension Feeding Set

With ENFit Connector

Without ENFit Connector

Enteral Syringes

Others

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Age Group:

Pediatric

Adults

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Application:

Diabetes

Oncology

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Hypermetabolism

Others

Following are the various regions covered by the Enteral Feeding Devices Market research report:

➸ North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

➸ Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey, Rest of Europe)

➸ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam Rest of Asia)

➸ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Reset of South America)

➸ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and Rest of South Africa & Middle East)

Key Indicators Analyzed:

Market Players and Competitor Analysis:

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin and Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis:

The report includes Global and Regional market status and outlook. Further the report provides break down details about each region and countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume and revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends:

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers:

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porter Five Force Analysis:

The report provides with the state of competition in the industry depends on five basic forces: the threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, the threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market 2023 Key Insights:

📌 Research and analyze the Enteral Feeding Devices Market standing and future forecast associated with production, Enteral Feeding Devices Market price structure, consumption, and Enteral Feeding Devices Market historical knowledge.

📌 The report understands the structure of Enteral Feeding Devices Market trade by distinctive its varied segments and sub-segments.

📌 Market split the breakdown knowledge by company, products, end-user, and prime countries, Enteral Feeding Devices Market history knowledge from 2017 to 2023 and forecast to 2030.

📌 Analysis of Enteral Feeding Devices Market regarding individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the overall Enteral Feeding Devices Market.

📌 Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market 2023 report analyzes competitive expansions like agreements, new product launches, and Enteral Feeding Devices Market acquisition.

📌 Research report target the key international Enteral Feeding Devices Market players to characterize sales volume, Enteral Feeding Devices Market revenue, growth potential, drivers, SWOT analysis, and Enteral Feeding Devices Market development plans in coming years.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

