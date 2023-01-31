Customer Data Platform Market is Set to Grow at the Fastest Rate to Reach $14,847.1Mn by 2028; The Insight Partners

Customer Data Platform Market Forecast to 2028

The customer data platform market was valued at US$ 2,672.5Mn in 2021 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.2% between 2022 and 2028.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insight Partners Analyst have added a new research study on Title Global Customer Data Platform Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast 2028 with the market size is expected to reach US$ 14,847.1Mn by 2028 and registering at a CAGR of 28.2% between 2022 and 2028. This report highlights key market dynamics of Customer Data Platform industry and covers future market trends, historic data, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. This Customer Data Platform report provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2028.



Many brands have begun to see diminishing returns as digital marketing become more mature and more businesses invest in it. To fully utilize email marketing, paid advertising, and other addressable channels, a customer data platform can aid in overcoming technique fatigue and advancing initiatives. Despite all the organizational and technological complexities, customer data platforms offer feed personalization algorithm capabilities to create highly personalized experiences that user anticipates. By seamlessly integrating customer data across all analytics, measurement, media channels, and marketing automation tools, according to industry experts, these platforms bring the vision of full-lifecycle customer journey analytics to life. It enables businesses to hold marketing more accountable for product investment decisions.

The global customer data platform market is segmented by component, deployment, organization size, application, and industry vertical. Based on component, the customer data platform market is segmented as platform and service. Based on deployment, the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. Based on organization size, the customer data platform market is segmented into large enterprises and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Based on application, the market is segmented as personalized recommendations, predictive analytics, marketing data segmentation, customer retention and engagement, security management, and others. Based on industry vertical, the customer data platform market is segmented as BFSI, retail & ecommerce, media & entertainment, travel & hospitality, telecom & information technology (IT), healthcare, and others.



Some of The Major Players Operating In The Global Customer Data Platform Market Report Are Adobe; BLUEVENN; Dun & Bradstreet, Inc.; Leadspace, Inc.; Microsoft; Oracle; SAP SE; SAS Institute Inc.; Teradata; and ZYLOTECH are the key market players profiled in the study. Several other major companies have also been studied and analyzed in this research study to get a holistic view of the customer data platform market and its ecosystem.

Global Customer Data Platform Market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Third by regions, this report focuses on the sales (consumption), production, import and export of Customer Data Platform in United States, Europe, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Modern technology has significantly altered the way brands and consumers engage. Several new products, services, consumers, and competitors are continuously arriving and evolving, whereas the behavior of consumers, including likes and dislikes, continues to change. Technology will be the key driver behind the reimagined Customer Experience (CX); brands must rethink their customer ecosystems to keep in speed with empowered consumers and develop consumer technologies. As per SAS Institute, 67% of engagement between a brand and consumer using digital devices such as online, mobile, etc., will be completed by smart machines rather than humans by 2030. By the same year, 69% of decisions made during customer engagement will be done by smart machines. Further, the quickness and extreme automation will drive the CX. Hence, CDP solutions with data unification, people-based marketing, identity resolution, and cross-channel real-time engagement capabilities will alter with the rising need for real-time automated decision-making that directly or indirectly influences customer experiences over the forthcoming years.



Scope / Segmentation of the Customer Data Platform Market

By Component (Platform, Services)

By Deployment (On-premises, Cloud)

By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs))

By Application (Personalized Recommendations, Predictive Analytics, Marketing Data Segmentation, Customer Retention and Engagement, Security Management, Others)

According to the Regional Segmentation the Customer Data Platform Market provides the Information covers following regions:

• North America

• South America

• Asia & Pacific

• Europe

• MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Extract from Table of Content of Customer Data Platform Market:

1. Introduction

a. Study Assumptions

b. Scope Of the Study

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Segmentation

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Market Opportunities and Future Trends

……..Continued…!

