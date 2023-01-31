Natural Health Supplements Market Industrial Insights, Future Trends, Growth till 2028

Natural Health Supplements Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends and key regions development status.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report "Natural Health Supplements Market Forecast to 2028" Includes COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Tablets, Capsules, Softgels); Source (Plant, Marine, Others) and Geography

Health supplements are intended to correct nutritional deficiencies, maintain an adequate intake of certain nutrients, or support specific physiological functions. Herbal supplements, sometimes called botanicals, are a type of dietary supplement containing one or more herbs. Natural health supplements are gaining traction in major worldwide populations on the back of their ability to improve bodily functions and support an individual's health maintenance. This situation has resulted in attracting more consumers toward natural health supplement products. Apart from this, growing awareness about preventive healthcare is one of the important factors stimulating sales opportunities in the natural health supplements market.

Key Companies are:

The report covers key developments in the natural health supplements market with focus on two main strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies that includes new product launches, product approvals by the authorized bodies, and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities normally includes strategic acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations between the companies. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from natural health supplements market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for natural health supplements in the global market.

1. Herbalife International Inc.

2. Omega Protein Corporation

3. Archer Daniels Midland Company

4. Nutraceutical International Corporation

5. United Naturals Food, Inc.

6. Blackmores Limited

7. Naturex SA

8. Evonik Industries AG

9. The Nature's Bounty Co.

10. Amway Corporation

Segments:

- Based on product type, the market is segregated as tablets, capsules, softgels, and powder.

- Based on source, the market is segmented as plant, marine, and others.

- By application, the market is segregated as digestive support, bone & joint support, weight management, heart health, sports nutrition, and others.

- Based on sales channel, the market is segmented as mass market, natural and health food, direct sales and online sales.

Industry Dynamics:

Drivers:

- Increase in incidence of lifestyle diseases

- High cost of allopathic medicines

Restraint:

High cost of raw material

Impact of COVID-19 on Natural Health Supplements Market:

A significant increase in enteral medical nutrition adoption has been reported during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic compared to 2019. This can be attributed to the growing preference for nutritional support for patients in the ICU. Recommendations and guidelines by healthcare authorities for early enteral nutrition for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 patients also drove the adoption of enteral nutrition during the COVID-19 pandemic. This increased demand for nutrients is due to awareness of improved nutrition intake and the need for a strong immune function to improve resistance to COVID-19.

