Cleanroom Technology Market Predicted to Reach US$ 8,356.97 million by 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our new market research study on “Cleanroom Technology Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Construction Type, End User” the market is expected to reach US$ 8,356.97 million by 2028 from US$ 5,233.63 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the trends prevailing in the market, along with the market drivers and deterrents. A few key factors such as increasing adoption in the biopharmaceuticals industry and technological advancements in cleanrooms drive the market growth. However, the complexity and high costs associated with cleanrooms are hindering market growth.

Cleanroom is controlled environment that has a low level of pollutants such as air-borne microbes and particles, dust, aerosols, which contaminate the surrounding area. Industries use cleanroom technology to avoid the adverse effects that can be caused by the air pollutants and small particles in the product manufacturing process.

Governments and private organizations have pumped funds to support research for niche healthcare products. Furthermore, increasing healthcare expenditure is another factor boosting the growth of the cleanroom technology market. As per the report of the National Health Service (NHS), per capita health expenditure on health research, medical services, and central & other health services in England was increased to US$ 2,800 in 2016 from about US$ 2,500 in 2012. Moreover. continuous developments in the research in the country would drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Top Companies Analysis- Taikisha Ltd, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY, Labconco Corporation, Azbil Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Ardmac, Alpiq Holding AG, Clean Air Products, and M+W Group. Companies are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to sustain their position in the market. In April 2021, Azbil Corporation stated that it will develop two laboratory facilities for experimenting at the Fujisawa Technology Center, the core R&D centre of the azbil Group.

Besides, the pharmaceutical industry in Italy has grown dramatically in the past seven years. The export of pharmaceutical products from 2010 to 2017 has grown at a rate of 26% per year. The industry in the country is significantly driven by the investments in the innovation of the supply chain. In 2019, the pharmaceutical sector increased a production value of over €34 billion, growing progressively in recent years.

Type Insights

Based on type, the global cleanroom technology market is bifurcated into equipment and consumable. In 2020, the consumable segment held a larger share of the market. However, the same segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during 2021–2028. Cleanroom consumables are witnessing rise in demand for manufacturing quality products. Product manufacturing industries often face contaminations in machinery, product flow, raw material, and personnel. Cleanroom technology helps in protecting the manufacturing processes and final products from contamination.

Construction Type Insights

Based on construction type, the cleanroom technology market is segmented into standard cleanrooms, hardwall cleanrooms, softwall cleanrooms, and pass-through cabinets. The standard cleanrooms segment held the largest market share in 2021. However, the hardwall cleanrooms segment is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period as the Hardwall cleanrooms hold higher pressure differentials than softwall cleanrooms to prevent particulate intrusion.

End User Insights

Based on end user, the cleanroom technology market is segmented into pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology industry, medical device manufacturers, hospitals, and others. The pharmaceutical industry segment held the largest market share in 2021, and it is expected to dominate the market by 2028.

The global cleanroom technology market is segmented on the basis of type, construction type, end user, and geography. In terms of type, the market is bifurcated into equipment and consumable. Based on construction type, the cleanroom technology market is segmented into standard cleanrooms, hardwall cleanrooms, softwall cleanrooms, and pass-through cabinets. Based on end user, the cleanroom technology market is segmented into pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology industry, medical device manufacturers, hospitals, and others. In terms of geography, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South and Central America.

