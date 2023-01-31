PHILIPPINES, January 31 - Press Release

January 31, 2023 Cayetano expresses support for sustained economic growth "We have been emphasizing for some years now that the government must move on from the practice of setting annual goals to laying out multi-year programs that will sustain the gains of all projects for the benefit of the people," Senator Alan Peter Cayetano said on Tuesday. This as he welcomed President Marcos' signing on Monday, January 30, of Executive Order No. 14 approving and adopting the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) for the period 2023-2028. The independent senator expressed his support for the goal of sustained recovery and growth for the country. During his campaign for the Senate last year, Cayetano emphasized that what the country needed was a long-term plan that will be followed regardless of any leadership change. "Ang problema kasi, marami tayong magagandang plano, pero kapag nagpalit na ng administrasyon nababale-wala na dahil gustong gumawa ng sarili. Let us hope EO No. 14 is the start of a more sustainable view of government programs," he said. Cayetano also gave assurance that he will push for the passage of bills he had filed in the Senate aimed at long-term economic recovery, among them the Progresibong Pilipinas Para sa Lahat ng Pilipino (Senate Bill No. 300) and the SMART Philippines Act (Senate Bill No. 298). SB No. 300 seeks to form a Philippine Decentralization Committee (PDC) which will be tasked to formulate a five-year midterm and a 10-year long-term Philippine Decentralization Plan. The PDC will conduct a comprehensive feasibility study on the possibility of transferring or relocating national government agencies (NGAs), with the end goal of enhancing the delivery of public goods and services in the regions/countryside. As far as practicable, each region must have at least one major NGA, the bill states. SB No. 298, for its part, calls for the establishment of a Smart Philippines Council that will create a five-year strategic action plan that will focus on modernizing digital infrastructure, health, transportation, education, finance, and urban development for the cities and municipalities in the entire country. "Panahon na para magplano tayo hindi lang para sa sarili natin kundi para sa mga susunod na henerasyon," Cayetano said. "A five-year plan is good, but a 10-year or even a 20-year plan is even better. We have to keep our children and our children's children on the top of our priorities, and now is the time to prepare for their future," he added. Cayetano, todo-suporta sa pangmatagalang plano sa paglago ng ekonomiya "Ilang taon na rin nating idinidiin na dapat nang mag-move-on ang gobyerno sa paggawa ng annual goals at sa halip ay gumawa ng pangmatagalang programa na makabubuti sa buhay ng mga Pilipino." Ito ang wika ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ngayong Martes, January 31, 2023, sabay ang pagbati niya sa paglagda ni Pangulong Marcos ng Executive Order No. 14 na nag-aapruba sa Philippine Development Plan (PDP) para sa taong 2023 hanggang 2028. Ayon sa senador, suportado niya ang layunin at plano ng pamahalaan tungo sa tuloy-tuloy na pagbangon ng ekonomiya ng Pilipinas. Maaalalang sa kampanya niya para sa Senado noong 2022, sinabi ni Cayetano na ang kailangan ng bansa ay isang long-term plan na isasagawa ng pamahalaan magkaroon man ng pagbabago sa liderato nito. "Ang problema kasi, marami tayong magagandang plano, pero kapag nagpalit na ng administrasyon nababale-wala na dahil gustong gumawa ng sarili. Let us hope EO No. 14 is the start of a more sustainable view of government programs," wika niya. Tiniyak din ng senador na itutulak niya ang pagpasa ng ilang panukalang batas na inihain niya sa Senado na ang layon ay long-term economic recovery. Kabilang dito ang Progresibong Pilipinas Para sa Lahat ng Pilipino (Senate Bill No. 300) at ang SMART Philippines Act (Senate Bill No. 298). Sa ilalim ng SB No. 300, bubuin ang Philippine Decentralization Committee (PDC) na gagawa ng isang five-year midterm at isang 10-year long-term Philippine Decentralization Plan. Gagawa rin ng pag-aaral ang PDC sa paglilipat ng national government agencies (NGAs) sa mga rehiyon nang sa gayon ay mapabuti ang pagdadala ng serbisyo sa kanayunan. Sa ilalim naman ng SB No. 298, bubuuin ang Smart Philippines Council na gagawa ng isang five-year strategic action plan na nakatuon sa pag-modernize ng digital infrastructure, health, transportation, education, finance, at urban development sa lahat ng siyudad at bayan sa bansa. "Panahon na para magplano tayo hindi lang para sa sarili natin kundi para sa mga susunod na henerasyon," wika ni Cayetano. "A five-year plan is good, but a 10-year or even a 20-year plan is even better. We have to keep our children and our children's children on the top of our priorities, and now is the time to prepare for their future," dagdag pa niya.