Amorphous Metals Market International Study of Top Players (Hitachi Metal, Ltd., Materion Corporation) Report 2028

Amorphous Metals Market Size – USD 985.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.8%, Market Trends

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market research report from Emergen Research focuses on the global Amorphous Metals market and provides in-depth analysis of each of its major segments. Global Amorphous Metals market reports provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios. The report also highlights the most important factors influencing industry revenue growth, such as drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, challenges, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption patterns, stringent regulatory frameworks, and a slew of other micro- and macro-economic factors.

The global amorphous metals market size reached USD 985.4 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for good thermal conductivity and increasing need for high resistance against corrosion is expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, increasing need for amorphous metals for scratch resistance will boost revenue growth of the market. Corrosion and abrasion of metals used in building construction are major issues in all countries, and better substitutions are urgently required to address this issue. Corrosion of metals can be problematic because it could result in affecting building structure and strength. Amorphous metals provide a good solution to this problem. Amorphous metals have plenty of useful properties and are harder than crystalline metals as it has high tensile yield strength and lesser ductility than crystalline alloys, allowing the metals to withstand physical damage and scratches more effectively. In addition, amorphous metal films are used in various sports equipment, medical gadgets, and electrical equipment to provide a protective layer as the metals are deposited using a high velocity oxygen fuel technique, resulting in better scratch resistance.

However, concerns regarding influence of mechanical strength on metal’s performance are expected to hamper market revenue growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Global Amorphous Metals Market Highlights:

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Amorphous Metals market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Amorphous Metals market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Hitachi Metal, Ltd., Materion Corporation, Qingdao Yunlu Advanced Materials Technology Co., Ltd., China Amorphous Technology Co., Ltd., Zhaojing Incorporated, Shijiazhuang Shenke Metal Products Co., Ltd., Federal Steel Supply, Inc., Advanced Metal Technology, Inc. (Amtech), Henan Zhongyue Amorphous New Materials Co., Ltd., and Junhua Technology Co., Ltd

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Iron based segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to rising need for temperature stability and wearing resistance of alloys.

Chemical process segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising demand for high tensile strength alloys. High tensile alloys are developed by different chemical processes such as physical vapor deposition, solid state reaction, ion radiation, and rapid cooling.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register a considerably large revenue share due to robust presence of major market players providing amorphous metals such as Hitachi Metal, Ltd., Qingdao Yunlu Advanced Materials Technology Co., Ltd., China Amorphous Technology Co., Ltd., and Zhaojing Incorporated among others in countries in the region.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Amorphous Metals market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Tons; 2018–2028)

Iron Based

Cobalt Based

Others

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Tons; 2018–2028)

Chemical Process

Physical Process

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Tons; 2018–2028)

Distribution Transformer

Electronic Machinery

Electronic Components

Others

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global Cobots market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Cobots market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

