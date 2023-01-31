Bed and Bath Linen Market Price, Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Bed and Bath Linen Market Size to be Driven by the Rising Online Retail Sales in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028WYOMING, WY, US, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Bed and Bath Linen Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global bed and bath linen market share, assessing the market based on its segments like products, distribution channels, end uses, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bed-and-bath-linen-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 5.1%
One of the main factors for the rise of the bed and bath linen industry is the steady rise in online retail sales. The online retail sales of bed and bath linen have increased significantly. This is owing to the widespread use of the internet and the growing popularity of smartphones. Several factors influence the industry, including the housing market, which encourages consumers to spend more on home furnishings, technological advancements, and the resulting variety of goods in a diverse range of fibre combinations, textures, fabrics, shapes, and colours.
The growing understanding of the various physical and mental advantages of good sleeping and bathing habits is one of the main reasons for increased expenditure on bath and bed textiles, which is supporting the market growth.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Bath linen contains, among other things, bath towels, hand towels, washcloths, and bathmats, while bed linen includes, among other things, bedsheets, pillowcases, and duvet covers.
Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bed-and-bath-linen-market
By product type, the industry can be divided into:
Bed Linen
Sheets
Pillowcases
Duvet Cover
Other Bed Linens
Bath Linen
Towel
Bathrobes
Other Bath Linens
The distribution channels can be segmented into:
Speciality Stores
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Online
Others
Based on end use, the market can be divided into:
Residential
Commercial
Hospitality and Leisure
Hospital
Offices
Others
The regional markets for the product include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The growing popularity of organic and eco-friendly bed linen and bath linen goods is expected to benefit the industry. Over the forecast period, it will make a major contribution to its development Bed linen encompasses a wide range of home textiles, including bed linen, bedspreads, blankets, sofa covers, cushions, duvets, duvet covers, mattresses, mattress covers, pillows, and many other products, and it is the main segment of the home textiles industry.
The development of the hospitality industry and increased investment in developing economies are two of the main drivers of the segment’s recent growth, which is expected to continue in the near future.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Welspun India Ltd, Sunvim Group Co. Ltd, Luolai Home Textile Co., Ltd., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., American Textile Company, Springs Global and William Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM).
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
