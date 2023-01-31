Maximizing Success: A Comprehensive Guide to Project Portfolio Management

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for improved project selection process and rising focus on objective business goals are some key factors driving

SURREY NORTH, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Project Portfolio Management Market research report is a detailed document outlining the recent advancements and developments in the Project Portfolio Management business sphere considering 2020 as the base year and 2021-2028 as the forecast timeline. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, market share, sales channel and distribution network, segmentation of the market, demands, and trends, and growth prospects. The report also studies the growth of the market on a global and regional scale.

The global project portfolio management market size reached USD 4.48 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global project portfolio management market revenue growth is expected to be driven by rising demand for improved project selection process, and increasing focus on objective business goals. Rising need for gaining a full understanding of project processes and resource allocation is also expected to boost global project portfolio management market growth over the forecast period.

However, organizational concerns regarding data security is a key factor expected to hamper growth of the global project portfolio management market over the forecast period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/663

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Project Portfolio Management market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Planview, Inc., Broadcom Corporation, Planisware SAS, Workfront, Inc., Changepoint Corporation, Celoxis Technologies Pvt. Ltd., ServiceNow, Inc., and SAP SE

The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global project portfolio management market on the basis of component, organization size, deployment, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-Premise

Cloud

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Government

Others

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The services segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of project portfolio management solutions among SMEs, leading to increasing demand for project portfolio management services, and such services enabling project scoping, making plans, and adjusting administration procedures which improve the efficiency of SMEs' business activities, is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The large enterprise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing implementation of project portfolio management solutions among large enterprises since large enterprises are spending actively in order to compete in today's modern competitive market.

The on-premise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to rising implementation on-premise based project portfolio management solution across various industries.

The BFSI segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of project portfolio management solutions in BFSI due to technological advancements in this sector.

Factors such as robust presence of project portfolio management solutions and services providers such as Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation among others in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/project-portfolio-management-market

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us for further queries about the report and our team will assist you according to your needs.