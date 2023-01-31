Morocco, UN Seek Peace, Stability in Libya - UNSG Special Representative

MOROCCO, January 31 - The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, stressed, Monday in Rabat, the common will of the Kingdom of Morocco and the United Nations to contribute to the establishment of peace and stability in Libya.

"All Libya's neighbors and all international partners are concerned with the restoration of peace in this country so that it can regain stability after years of conflict," said the UN official at a joint press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita, after their talks.

In this regard, Bathily said that "the interim agreement is important for Libyans", who have expressed their desire to have stable and legitimate institutions, noting that these institutions are able to pave the way for prosperity in Libya to remain united and stable.

In addition, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Libya said he discussed with Bourita the Libyan file in the context of efforts made, including the agreements of Skhirat and Bouznika, to bring together the conditions for the success of all these efforts, in coordination with the UN.

"The resolution to this issue will be sustainable only with the involvement of Libyans themselves, and that is why we have continued to invite them to discuss and present the necessary compromises in order to reach an inter-Libyan agreement," he said.

"We are working with all partners, including Morocco and the international community, to achieve the same goal by taking the same path," he added, welcoming the commitment of Mr. Bourita in this direction.

MAP: 30 January 2023