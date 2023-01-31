Submit Release
Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Before Their Meeting

DEFENSE MINISTER GALLANT:  Mr. Secretary, thank you for coming.  You are a true friend of Israel.  Your visit comes at a critical time.  It sends a clear message to the region:  The United States and Israel are united facing Iran or anyone threaten peace and stability in the region.  I look forward to our discussion (inaudible), sir.

SECRETARY BLINKEN:  Thank you very much.  Thank you, Mr. Minister.  It’s very good to be with you this morning.  I really couldn’t say it any better.  We are united.  Our commitment to Israel’s security remains and will remain ironclad.  I really appreciate this opportunity to exchange some ideas, some thoughts with the defense minister.  We have a lot on our hands in this moment and so I couldn’t see you at a better time.  Great to see you.

DEFENSE MINISTER GALLANT:  Thank you.

SECRETARY BLINKEN:  Thanks, everyone.

