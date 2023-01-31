Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Before Their Meeting

DEFENSE MINISTER GALLANT: Mr. Secretary, thank you for coming. You are a true friend of Israel. Your visit comes at a critical time. It sends a clear message to the region: The United States and Israel are united facing Iran or anyone threaten peace and stability in the region. I look forward to our discussion (inaudible), sir.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you very much. Thank you, Mr. Minister. It’s very good to be with you this morning. I really couldn’t say it any better. We are united. Our commitment to Israel’s security remains and will remain ironclad. I really appreciate this opportunity to exchange some ideas, some thoughts with the defense minister. We have a lot on our hands in this moment and so I couldn’t see you at a better time. Great to see you.

DEFENSE MINISTER GALLANT: Thank you.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thanks, everyone.