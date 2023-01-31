"Exploring the Potential of Metaverse in Healthcare: Opportunities, Challenges, and the Future"

Emergen Research Logo

to provide an in-depth examination of the metaverse in healthcare, including its definition, applications, benefits, challenges, and future potential

SURREY NORTH, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid integration of AR and VR in healthcare to improve efficiency of medical equipment and perform complex surgical procedures, development of virtual surgical suites to facilitate easy communication, and increasing investment to develop metaverse platforms for healthcare are some factors expected to drive market growth Emergen Research has recently published its latest report titled “Metaverse in Healthcare Market By Component (Software, Hardware), By Technology (AR, VR, AI, MR), By Device (VR Headsets, AR Devices, Mixed Reality Platforms), By End Use (Medical Training & Education Modules, Diagnosis, Treatment, Designing ORs, Surgical Training, Remote Monitoring, Others), By Region Forecast to 2028

Top Companies Operating in the Metaverse in Healthcare Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Intuitive Surgical

CableLabs

AccuVein

Microsoft

Google LLC

Meta Platforms, Inc.

8chilli, Inc.

Global Healthcare Academy

The metaverse in healthcare offers several important benefits, including:

Improved access to healthcare: Metaverse technology can provide patients with access to healthcare services from anywhere, reducing barriers to care such as distance and mobility issues.

Enhanced patient experience: Virtual consultations and remote patient monitoring offer patients a more convenient and comfortable healthcare experience.

Increased efficiency: By utilizing virtual consultations and remote patient monitoring, healthcare providers can increase their efficiency and improve their ability to care for more patients.

Better collaboration and knowledge sharing: Metaverse technology can facilitate collaboration and knowledge sharing among healthcare providers, leading to better patient outcomes.

Cost savings: By reducing the need for in-person visits, metaverse technology can help lower healthcare costs for patients and providers.

Overall, the metaverse has the potential to revolutionize the healthcare industry, improving access, efficiency, and outcomes for patients and providers alike.

Hardware Segment to Register Significantly Rapid Revenue Growth Rate:

Hardware segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable rapid advancements in hardware technology, growing adoption of AR devices and VR headsets for surgeries and training, and development of haptic devices to offer more enhanced metaverse-focused sensory experiences.

Medical Training & Education Modules Segment Revenue to Support Market Growth:

Medical training and education modules segment is expected to dominate other end use segments in terms of revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing integration of AR, VR, and MR to explain and perform surgical procedures, increase awareness and improve patient education, enhance surgical accuracy, and to help healthcare professionals understand the mode of action of medical devices and medicines.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global metaverse in healthcare market on the basis of component, technology, device, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hardware

Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality

Mixed Reality

Artificial Intelligence

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

VR Headsets

AR Devices

Mixed Reality Platforms

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Medical Training & Education Modules

Diagnosis

Treatment

Designing ORs

Surgical Training

Remote Monitoring

Others

North America to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global over the forecast period attributable to increasing advancements in healthcare infrastructure, rapid integration of AR and VR devices in healthcare sector, technological advancements in AR and VR, and robust presence of metaverse-focused companies in the region

Final thoughts on metaverse in healthcare

In conclusion, the metaverse in healthcare represents a significant opportunity to improve access, quality, and outcomes in healthcare. While there are still challenges and limitations to be addressed, the potential benefits of this technology are numerous and far-reaching.

Healthcare providers and leaders should carefully consider the opportunities and challenges presented by the metaverse and work together to adopt and integrate this technology into their practices. This will require investment in research and development, as well as a willingness to embrace change and adapt to new ways of delivering care.

The future of the metaverse in healthcare is exciting and holds the potential to transform the healthcare industry for the better. By continuing to invest in and develop this technology, we can improve access to care and enhance the patient experience, leading to better health outcomes for all.

