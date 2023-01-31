WMD, Permanent Threat with Devastating Risks (Moroccan Diplomat)

MOROCCO, January 31 - Morocco considers the existence of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) as a permanent threat with devastating risks that has a continuous impact on the future of the world and future generations, the Kingdom's Ambassador in South Africa, Youssef Amrani, said on Monday in Pretoria.

Speaking at the opening of an African regional seminar on the universalization of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (CTBT), Amrani said that "as a state party to almost all international conventions on disarmament, including the Pelindaba Treaty for an African nuclear-weapon-free zone, the Kingdom is firmly committed to the total elimination of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction."

The resurgence of the nuclear threat and the irreversible consequences of their use is a challenge that requires serious, efficient and joint actions to eliminate weapons of mass destruction, he argued during this two-day meeting opened by the South African Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alvin Botes, in the presence of more than 80 participants.

The ambassador also stressed that Morocco, as a promoter and provider of international peace and security, is convinced that global peace and stability can only be achieved on the basis of peaceful coexistence, constructive and sincere dialogue on the basis of mutual respect.

In this perspective, he notes, the Kingdom also remains convinced that nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction do not guarantee effective peace and security at the regional and international levels.

"Morocco reaffirms its unwavering support for multilateral initiatives aimed at combating the arms race, promoting the strengthening of disarmament agreements aimed at limiting weapons of mass destruction, as well as promoting the efforts of the international community to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons and the elimination of weapons of mass destruction," he said.

The Moroccan diplomat added that the Kingdom has also reiterated its commitment to complete general and irreversible disarmament, stressing that multilateralism and regional and international cooperation remain the key to providing effective responses to the global threats of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Amrani shared the concerns of the international community on the development of nuclear weapons and their proliferation, stating that the best guarantee to maintain international peace and security is the creation of suitable conditions through political, economic and socio-cultural development.

MAP: 30 January 2023