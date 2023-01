MOROCCO, January 31 - The Casablanca Stock Exchange closed on a rebound on Monday, with the all-share index, the MASI, gaining 0.49% to 10,119.82 points (pts).

At the final bell, the MASI.20, which reflects the performance of the 20 most liquid companies, rose 0.37% to 809.70 pts.

MAP: 30 January 2023